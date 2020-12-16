Two more fires in Christchurch’s Port Hills treated as suspicious

A helicopter drops water on a scrub fire on Christchurch's Port Hills on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called out to yet more fires started deliberately in Christchurch's Port Hills in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were called to the scene in Sumner shortly after 2am.

A spokesman said two small fires no bigger than 25 square metres were extinguished within 30 minutes.

Both are believed to be suspicious, though the cause is not yet clear. No homes or properties were damaged, and there were no injuries.

READ MORE:

* Fire on Christchurch's Port Hills caused by construction work

* Port Hills fire believed to have been started by group with fireworks

* Firefighters on high alert as Christchurch continues to swelter



Crews were using a drone to scour the hills for hotspots early on Wednesday morning, with firefighters on high alert given recent fires and the expected hot temperatures.

The incident is the latest in a number of fires reported in the Port Hills over the past few days.

A fire on Galilee Ln, Clifton, on Tuesday forced the evacuation of 16 homes on Revelation Drive, Galilee Ln, and Bayview Rd.

Eight fire trucks, two water tankers, four helicopters, and a command unit helped contain the fire, which spread across about 16 hectares of grass and gorse.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Firefighters and helicopter crews with monsoon buckets worked to contain a fire on Christchurch's Port Hills on Tuesday.

Fire risk management officer Darren Aitken earlier said he believed the fire was accidentally caused by a construction crew grinding material nearby.

Tuesday’s blaze followed another in nearby Hillsborough on Friday evening, which burned through about 20ha and forced a dozen residents to leave their homes. The fire was believed to have been caused by fireworks.

The only structure destroyed in the fire was a barn owned by Kester Vos. It contained building materials and equipment worth about $30,000.

Canterbury will move to a restricted fire season from midnight on Wednesday, meaning permits may be required to light a fire outside.

Christchurch was expected to swelter on Wednesday, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius and sea breezes, according to MetService.