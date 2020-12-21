Complaints flood in over speed reduction on busy Christchurch commuter road

Motorists are not happy with the new 60km speed limit on Marshland Rd.

When Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey put up a social media poll asking people what they thought about speed limit changes, he was not prepared for such an onslaught.

But when he discovered nearly 1000 people had commented overnight, he realised the speed on Marshland Rd was very important to North Cantabrians.

The vast majority were not impressed with the new limit, saying it was too slow for a straight, semi-rural road with good visibility.

Doocey said he had been approached by residents who were unhappy after the limit was reduced from 70kmh to 60kmh last month, between Chaneys Corner and Prestons Rd.

“I was absolutely overwhelmed by the number of responses to my online poll,” he said.

“My offices are often barometers of how residents feel on issues ... it’s clear from the overwhelming response that people are frustrated and want some action.”

Doocey said he would be meeting with some concerned residents this week to discuss the next steps.

The decision was made by the Christchurch City Council after it identified Marshland, Spencerville, Kainga and Mairehau roads as high risk with unacceptable crash records.

Across the whole area there were four fatal, 28 serious, 77 minor and 155 non–injury crashes between 2013 and 2017.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff New 60km speed signs on Marshland Rd, between Chaneys corner and Prestons rd.

Transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said between 2014 and 2018, there were 80 reported crashes (7 serious, 25 minor and 48 non-injury) on the 70kmh section of Marshland Rd.

For the more recent five-year period, 2015 to 2019, there were 73 reported crashes (7 serious, 23 minor and 43 non-injury).

Although minor safety improvements were made, including vegetation trimming, intersection controls, improved signage and line marking, Thomas said it was not enough to affect the overall safety rating and speed assessment of the road.

“Larger scale treatments such as seal widening, safety barriers, remediation of road side hazards (e.g. utility poles and box drain) would have been required to make the road safe at 70kmh or 80kmh,” he said.

“The complexity of these interventions and funding availability meant that they could not be programmed with any certainty in the short-term.”

The road was a contentious point during public consultation in July 2019, with the majority of the 82 per cent opposition to the proposals relating to Marshland Rd/Main North corridor.

Opposition was particularly evident in submissions from the Waimakariri, with about 62 per cent against lowering the limit on Marshland Rd, although they were indifferent to the other changes proposed.

By contrast, 34 per cent of submissions from Christchurch opposed changes to the Marshland Rd/Main North corridor limit.