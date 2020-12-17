Future uncertain for exposed pipe organ in remains of Catholic cathedral

The future of the old organ at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in central Christchurch remains unclear as deconstruction work continues around it.

The future of a historic pipe organ left exposed in the ruins of Christchurch’s partially demolished Catholic cathedral is uncertain.

Catholic diocese property head Tony Sewell said they were seeking advice on whether the organ could be safely recovered from the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on Barbadoes St.

“It is a very dangerous site. Getting up there to review things is not easy,’’ he said.

“There are discussions going on as to what we can do. Until we get some advice, everything is pure speculation.”

READ MORE:

* Catholic cathedral's iconic copper dome could be sold as salvage

* Rare gulls nesting in central Christchurch again after owners fail to put nets up in time

* Save heritage treasures in Catholic cathedral demolition, Christchurch leaders say

* Dead bishops could be dug up as part of Catholic cathedral demolition in Christchurch



Joseph Johnson/Stuff The pipe organ has been exposed by the ongoing demolition of the Catholic cathedral in Christchurch.

A large part of the cathedral’s front facade is now gone, with demolition set for completion in July. The cathedral’s pipe organ can be seen exposed to the elements at the front of the building.

Some items recovered from the cathedral are now for sale in a Christchurch salvage yard. A pair of ornate doors from the cathedral are on sale for $9500 at Pumphouse Demolition Yard.

A Pumphouse staff member, who would only give his name as Bruce, said the doors were stored in shipping containers for many years by the diocese after being recovered from the cathedral.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff It is unclear if the organ can be rescued from the demolition.

He also purchased some kauri timber that came from the cathedral.

“They were selling some stuff off that they have,’’ he said.

“I can’t imagine anyone buying those doors. They are over the top and tall and big.”

Will Harvie/Stuff Ornate doors recovered from the Catholic cathedral are now being sold in a Christchurch salvage yard.

Sewell said shipping containers used to support the damaged walls of the cathedral had contained items salvaged from the church soon after the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes. The containers had since been cleaned out.

Most of the items were “unusable’’ but some sacred items had been put into storage.

“There were a raft of things taken out of the cathedral post-earthquake ... carpet, old chairs.

“There was nothing in there that we could see would be of any use.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch locals watch the slow but steady demolition of the historic cathedral.

He said the doors for sale at the salvage yard and the cathedral’s recovered copper dome, which could also be sold as salvage, were not a priority for preservation.

“The church see the relics and artefacts as things like artworks and stained glass windows. I don’t know if you could call the doors and the dome artefacts or relics.

“They are just part of the building and may or may not have a reuse anywhere else.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The historic organ could be salvaged if it is safe for demolition workers to access the site.

Sewell said the Stations of the Cross carvings by late artist Llew Summers would be rescued if people could safely enter the remains of the building.

“We are still working on that. That will come down to the safety of allowing people in there rather than machines to remove them. We have had no people going into the facility at all – it has all been machine-based.

“Now the roof has gone that is all under review at the moment. We are not making those decisions until we have had the expert advice.”