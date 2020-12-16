Toxic algae spotted in Canterbury's Waiau River

Canterbury District Health Board unit has issued a health warning, after toxic algae was found in North Canterbury’s Waiau River.

A moderate to high amount of benthic cyanobacteria was detected at Waiau Bridge.

The DHB warned people should avoid the area, and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning was lifted.

Medical Officer of Health Cheryl Brunton said the algae looked like dark brown or black mats, and could produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area.”

Pets showing signs of illness after coming into contact with the algae should be taken to a vet immediately, she said.

There were other access points along the Waiau River where the algae could be present, and Brunton said people should treat every low-flowing river with caution.

In late November, a toxic algae warning was also put in place for Canterbury’s Pegasus Lake for the sixth summer in a row.

There are also health warnings in place for Lake Ellesmere, Opihi River at Saleyards Bridge, Selwyn River near Glentunnel and Whitecliffs Domain, Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge, Hakataramea River at State Highway 82, Waimakariri River at Thompsons Road, Hurunui River at SH1, and Pareora River at SH1 due to algae.