The legacy of Canterbury's 'first four ships' continues 170 years on

170 years since the first Canterbury Association settlers stepped ashore, their legacy lives on.

This week marked the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the Canterbury Association’s first settlers to New Zealand, LEE KENNY reports.

It must have been an incredible sight. After 99 days at sea, the Charlotte Jane finally dropped anchor in New Zealand.

It was December 16, 1850, and at the time Lyttelton Harbour was known to the European migrants as Port Cooper.

As they stepped ashore, the “pilgrims” may have felt a little daunted, the enormity of their new life ahead of them.

Stuff The arrival of the first four ships, painted by William Menzies Gibb (1859-1931) in 1900.

Later that day, the second ship, the Randolph, arrived. It was followed by the Sir George Seymour the next day and the Cressy on December 27.

READ MORE:

* Cruise ships returning to Lyttelton Harbour in 2020

* A Pākehā's tale: Wide-eyed in the early days of the settlement of Canterbury

* From the Christchurch Art Gallery's Collection: Portrait of John Marshman



About 750 passengers made the three-month crossing on the Summer Ships, as they are often called.

They left Gravesend, in the southeast of England in September 1850.

Canterbury Museum A reproduction of a painting showing the landing of the Canterbury Pilgrims in December 1850.

Life on the ships would have been hard. Those in steerage slept in cramped conditions, with only a curtain for privacy. Everything was always damp.

Sustenance came from biscuits, salted meat, rice and potatoes, while animals were kept for food and milk.

Another two ships – the Castle Eden and Isabella Hercus – arrived the following year as part of the Canterbury Association’s immigration scheme.

The legacy of those early European settlers lives on across the region today, in its people, institutions and place names.

In fact, Canterbury Anniversary Day (known as Show Day) used to be celebrated on December 16, in recognition of the day the first ship arrived.

The inaugural meeting of the Canterbury Pilgrims Association was held on October 8, 1923.

Press Historic Collection The 80th anniversary of the European settlement of Canterbury was celebrated in Christchurch by members of the Canterbury Pilgrims' Association. Pictured are survivors of the ‘First Four Ships’. Published on December 17, 1930.

Among the founding members were the remaining few passengers who made the historic voyage, more than 70 years earlier.

Every December 16, members of Canterbury Pilgrims and Early Settlers Association mark the anniversary with a small ceremony at Pilgrims’ Rock – which marks the spot where the settlers first stepped ashore.

Group secretary Linda McFarlane – whose New Zealand ancestry can be traced back to the 1840s – said it was important to remember the “bravery and tenacity” of the early European settlers and the contribution they made to the region.

About 300 people already lived in Port Cooper, including Māori people from nearby Rāpaki and workers from Wellington who were brought in to build the shelter for the new immigrants, she said.

“It was sold as the opportunity of a lifetime, so families that had no other options packed up their meagre belongings and came across.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Association secretary Linda McFarlane dons period dress at the site of Pilgrims’ Rock mural.

“When they got here they were expecting houses, schools and churches all set up for them, and they [only] had the barracks built.”

The first to step ashore was James Fitzgerald, who later became MP for Lyttelton and established The Press newspaper in 1861.

He was greeted by his friend John Godley and a mural depicting his arrival could still be seen in Lyttelton near Pilgrims’ Rock.

Those early settlers were divided into two groups: “colonists” and “emigrants”.

Although many of the new arrivals went on to play a pivotal role in public life, most were ordinary working people.

“There were six classifications of people that they wanted,” McFarlane said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The plaque on Pilgrims’ Rock in Lyttelton.

“The ones that you read about, because they had time to write their memoirs, were those involved in politics or had a lot of money behind them.

“Many of the people that actually established the area were builders, farmers or tradesmen.”

Association president Beverley Bolland – whose New Zealand heritage can be traced to the arrival of the Lady Nugent in the early 1840s – said for many of the settlers, their arrival in New Zealand was a chance to break free from the established class divides found in Victorian Britain.

“To a big degree, once they arrived they were all pretty much equal,” she said.

“It was supposed to be a slice of the UK brought over here, with the relevant tiers or occupations, but once most of the ordinary people arrived they could see opportunities here, and they didn't want to conform to that layered system.

“They had the opportunity to buy land and make a better life for themselves and their children out here.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Canterbury Pilgrims and Early Settlers Association, secretary Linda McFarlane and president Beverley Bolland.

In 2009, Lyttelton received category one historic status in recognition of the town’s historical, architectural and archaeological significance to the early pioneers.

The Canterbury Pilgrims and Early Settlers Association had about 100 members today, and would celebrate its centenary in 2023.

The group had amassed an archive of photos and information about the early ships and held events and talks throughout the year.

The group was once limited to the passengers of the first six ships, and their descendants, but was now open to everyone.

“If you have an interest in Canterbury’s history, we will welcome you with open arms,” Bolland said.