Yacht sinks at secluded Banks Peninsula beach

The privately-owned yacht was moored close to a beach at Le Bons Bay on Banks Peninsula. (File photo)

A privately-owned yacht that was moored close to a beach at Le Bons Bay on Banks Peninsula sank overnight.

Maritime NZ was informed of the sinking of the 39-foot yacht about 6am on Sunday, spokesman Mark Dittmer said.

A response team from Environment Canterbury was sent out to the scene, but no oil or fuel spill was found.

“The owner’s insurer will engage a private contractor to salvage the vessel,” Dittmer said. “They will also be responsible for taking any oil off the boat if needed.”

It is understood the vessel will be salvaged at low tide.

Dittmer said it seemed the yacht had been moored close to the beach during low tide, but it was unknown what caused it to sink. Maritime NZ received no reports of any injuries during the incident.

A police spokeswoman said they were not aware of the incident.