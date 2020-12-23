Are Christchurch's festive street decorations just a load of old baubles?

Stuff reporter Charlie Gates explores the Christchurch CBD in the search for tangible Christmas cheer.

It was a simple question posed by my boss on a quiet Tuesday morning.

Was Christchurch lacking Christmas cheer? Were the city’s street decorations perhaps a bit lame?

It was a question he wanted me to answer. After only 12 minutes of whinging about my assignment, I set out into the city centre on a quest to find Christchurch’s festive spirit.

It didn’t take me long to find my first indication of the season. A few doors down from our offices on Gloucester St, I found a Christmas tree in the window of the new library.

It was a great start, but across the road my cheer was dented by the ragged black fences around the Crowne Plaza quarantine hotel. Ho ho Covid.

My journey continued into Victoria Square, where we found banners on the lampposts featuring cheerful baubles, and then down Oxford Terrace, where rain-sodden bunting guided us to Cashel Mall.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff

And at the top of Cashel Mall was perhaps the centrepiece of Christchurch’s effort – a large grey metal Christmas tree that looked more like a cheerless helter-skelter than the jolly, green and bristly tree of our Dickensian dreams.

In a nearby picket fence paddock, wire-frame reindeers stood festooned with fairy lights.

And strung along Cashel Mall was more bunting and jaunty banners urgently wishing everyone a merry Christmas.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Banners featuring baubles brightened Victoria Square on a slightly chilly Tuesday morning.

It all felt slightly underwhelming. And I was not alone in this sentiment.

Rangiora resident Clara Narbey said she had seen very few Christmas decorations on her visit to the city.

“It’s a bit sad really because we need to celebrate the good things and it would be good to have a bit more colour in the city.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jason Dickens got into the Christmas spirit with his jaunty jumper on Cashel Mall.

Christchurch resident Tony Phillips didn’t feel much happier.

“Christchurch has never done the decorations in the city centre like other towns. Some of them have decorations everywhere.”

Tourism and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ was responsible for this year’s Christmas decorations. A spokesman said they had so far spent about $25,000 on the decorations, with more invoices on the way.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Ballantynes Christmas windows are a bright spot in a city that perhaps lacks a bit of seasonal fun.

That money bought 132 Christmas banners, the installation of a large star, wreaths, six lit trees on City Mall and Oxford Terrace and the hollow reindeer.

In 2019, it spent $23,000 installing decorations, while in 2018 it spent about $44,000 on installations and new features.

Carl Seaward, whose popular light show attracts tens of thousands of visitors to his Prebbleton home every Christmas, said more effort should be spent on city centre decorations.

“They should create something exciting for the city,’’ he said.

“For $100,000 they could create something spectacular for the city that they could use every year. I could have done it for them.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Carl Seaward’s Christmas light show in Prebbleton has already attracted thousands of people.

In a particularly cheerless Cathedral Square I pondered the meaning of my journey. I hate to be a Grinch, but my conclusions were not overly cheery.

We found a Christmas tree in the library, some baubles in Victoria Park and some forlorn bunting on Cashel Mall.

One bright spot was the traditional Ballantynes window display. A bright and cheery Christmas gesture in a city with precious few.

So it’s hard not to feel a little underwhelmed by the Christchurch effort.

But perhaps the Christmas spirit should not be sought fluttering from the city’s lampposts, but rather in our hearts.

So think of someone special in your life and let them know you love them.

Merry Christmas, Christchurch.