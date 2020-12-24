Christmas treats arrive a day early for Christchurch's wildlife

Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park gives its animals special presents on Christmas Eve, delighting visitors to the park.

Locusts, small dead mice and rhino poo were among the special treats handed out to the animals at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park this Christmas Eve.

The Christmas event was held at the wildlife park on Thursday, with edible presents dished out to the animals throughout the day.

The five lions got boxed meat to eat and rhino poo to roll around in (which they enjoy), while smaller reptiles, like the park’s two lace monitors, were given small dead mice to feast on.

It was the tenth time the park had hosted the festive-themed fun day. Queues to get in were out the door by 10am.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Darana the (Tasmanian) Devil gets into his Christmas present.

In the lion enclosure, a male lion led the charge on the presents that were dotted up and down the temporary Christmas tree.

The first lion jumped right up to the top of the tree to grab a box and make off with the treat inside.

He was swiftly followed by another lion who pulled some meat out of one of the boxes before finding a shaded spot to munch away on the Christmas brunch.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A lace monitor gets into its treats, which include locusts, eggs, chicken and small dead mice.

Meanwhile, the park's three kea – Tiki, Arthur and Awhi – were treated to yams and other bits of fruit hung from two Christmas trees. The kea also got a mock chimney with boxed-up nuts inside, a special treat.

The keas’ early Christmas brought a smile to the face of 11-year-old Emma Harden​, who had been to the park many times, and her cousins, Xavier and Danya Booth​, who were visiting for the first time after travelling to Christchurch from Whanganui for Christmas.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff One of the park's lions gets into a box of meat during their Christmas event, held on December 24.

Danya Booth said watching the kea tuck into their Christmas presents was funny.

She was intrigued by how smart and clever they were.

“This is never getting old,” she said.

The park’s two new Sumatran tigers, which recently arrived from Australia Zoo, were also on display on Thursday.