Christchurch Methodist Mission gifts food hampers and presents to families

Leo Leader loves the moon hopper he got for Christmas. The 3-year-old also loves his new toy fire truck.

For mum Lyn Leader, the gifts were a relief in a season that can often be hard.

She was among 200 people given food and gifts for Christmas as part of the Christchurch Methodist Mission’s annual Support a Family initiative.

“It is a real relief for Christmas,’’ she said.

“It can be a hard time ... and that helped out.’’

Leo was so excited about his gifts that he was allowed to open them on Christmas Eve.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Lyn Leader says Christmas is often a hard time of year.

Lyn Leader was also thankful for the hamper of food.

“It helps out with his lunches when he goes back to pre-school as well.”

She had spent time living on the streets in her youth.

“I spent six months couch-surfing and on the streets.

“It was very hard experience. I feel like I have come a long way.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Leo Leader also received clothes as part of his hamper.

The Christchurch Methodist Mission has run the Support a Family initiative for the past 12 years.

Mission executive director Jill Hawkey said the food hampers and gifts would help many people at the end of a tough year.

“Expenses quickly multiply at this time of year and if the household budget is already stretched to breaking point, there's no leeway for gifts, fancy food or decorations,’’ she said.

“In some instances, families get into debt to provide a memorable Christmas for their children, and in too many cases people feel isolated and alone over this time of the year.”

The hampers and gifts were given to people that the mission has helped out year round or are part of other initiatives like Housing First – an initiative they lead that aims to end homelessness in Christchurch.