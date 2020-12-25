A guide to getting rid of the festive mess in Christchurch

Recycling or rubbish - what goes in which bins in Greater Christchurch? And what happens to those plastic lids that seem to be recyclable? (Video first published November 2020)

When the ham has been eaten and the gifts put away, the urge to sleep away the rest of Christmas Day can be strong.

But the Christchurch City Council is urging locals not to let the festive mess get on top of them, lest they are left drowning in a sea of wrapping paper, packaging, broken decorations and empty bottles.

Once the kids have unwrapped their new toys, cardboard and wrapping paper can go in the yellow recycling bin, as long as it is bigger than an envelope and not plastic-coated.

An easy way to check is to try tearing it – if it rips, it is recyclable.

Foil wrapping must go in the red rubbish bin, as well as soft plastics like courier bags, bubble wrap, and chocolate wrappers.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Christmas wrapping paper is mostly recyclable, so long as it is nor plastic-coated or foil-based.

Polystyrene used to package gifts also needs to go in the red bin, but old Christmas cards can be recycled. If people end up with more recycling than they can fit in their bin, it can be dropped off at an EcoDrop recycling centre for free.

If Aunt Martha has hit the Christmas sherry a bit hard, hosts can often end up dealing with a few Christmas breakages.

Broken cups and glasses cannot be recycled, so if a glass gets broken during the festivities, it should be wrapped in paper and put in the red bin.

Unwanted Christmas lunch leftovers, including chicken and turkey bones, can go in the green organics bin.

Will Newton Real Christmas pines can be chopped up and put in the green bin.

Once the silly season has come to an end, the holiday tidy-up frenzy tends to kick in.

Real Christmas trees can be cut into small pieces and put in the green bin, and fake trees in good condition can be dropped at EcoDrop recycling centres to be re-used by another family.

If they have lost their sparkle, they go in the red bin, along with unwanted tinsel and baubles.

Supplied Polystyrene packaging can’t be recycled in Christchurch.

For people cleaning out their cupboards, the council advises to keep in mind drink cans, metal tins and aerosol cans are the only metal that can go in the recycling bin, while clean, hard plastic bottles and containers numbered 1, 2, and 5 are the only plastics.

Plastics need to be bigger than a yoghurt pottle but smaller than three-litres, and all lids are rubbish.

Anything else, along with unwanted gifts, can be dropped off at an EcoDrop Recycling Centre, to be sold at the Ecoshop.

If your wheelie bins are normally emptied on a Friday, they will be emptied on Saturday instead, as there is no collection on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

All kerbside collections will return to normal on January 4.