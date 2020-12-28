Christchurch water use getting closer to restriction levels

The number of pipe leaks fixed each month in Christchurch almost doubled in the year to February 2019. (Video first published in 2019)

Water use in Christchurch is getting closer to the point where restrictions may be considered.

For the four months between August and November this year, water usage has been higher than the same period in the previous two years.

The first 23 days of December had the highest usage for that same 23-day period since 2017.

Christchurch City’s Council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont said for water restrictions to be considered, usage in the city would have to be more than 250 million litres a day for multiple days.

So far this month, Christchurch residents have only used above 250 million litres on one day: December 19. It was the only day in December where temperatures reached above 30 degrees, according to MetService.

The daily average for water use in Canterbury during December this year (up until the 23rd) has been just over 200 million litres.

There was a four-day stint between December 7 and 10, as well as a five-day stint shortly thereafter, where each day's usage was consecutively over 210 million litres.

Beaumont said the council could control the water use in the future with either communication to the community or water restrictions.

FAITH SUTHERLAND/Stuff Sprinklers are banned on Banks Peninsula due to level 2 water restrictions.

Usage has declined since rain began falling in Christchurch on December 20.

Just over 19mm of rain fell between December 21 and 23 and water usage dropped to only about 150 million litres each day.

“Currently, we are not seeing large amounts on the cooler days but have had days of where the use is around [250 million litres] on warmer days,” Beaumont said.

“We monitor weather, water use, reservoir filling levels and peak demand times on a daily basis to assist in making decisions on whether water restrictions are needed.”

A report that went before the council just before Christmas noted water restrictions “may be required” to control volume and time of use.

The same report noted La Nina conditions were now apparent, which would bring out drier than usual conditions in southern New Zealand.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Rain pelted Christchurch over the Christmas period, which eased demand for the city’s water.

“La Nina also means that we can expect a warmer than average summer," the report said.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the average daily temperature (from historical data) for December in Christchurch was 15.8 degrees. The average this year so far was 15.3 degrees, he said.

Meanwhile, the January average daily temperature was higher, at 17.1 degrees.

The Christchurch City Council has already begun a 'water like you oughta’ campaign to clamp down on the city’s water usage.

The campaign’s advice includes watering plants before 6am or after 9am, installing a shower timer, and using an efficient front-loader washing machine.

Restrictions were imposed in early 2020 after water usage peaked above 260 million litres.

Meanwhile, water restrictions are already in place for parts of Banks Peninsula due to pressure on its water supply.

Charges for excess water use were mooted by the council earlier this year, but councillors eventually voted the proposal down after some raised concerns about its effect on poorer suburbs.