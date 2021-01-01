Some Christchurch residents asked to conserve water due to pump station issue

Residents in the Christchurch suburbs of Halswell, Wigram, Hornby, Sockburn and Templeton are being asked to conserve water. (File photo)

Residents in Christchurch’s west are being asked to conserve water due to an issue with a pump station.

Christchurch City Council acting head of three waters and waste Adam Twose said the Denton pump station had to be shut down over the Christmas period after a problem was discovered.

Residents in Halswell, Wigram, Hornby, Sockburn and Templeton are now being asked to conserve water to ensure there is enough capacity for everyone and for fighting any fires while the repairs are completed.

People in the affected suburbs are urged to avoid using water outdoors between 7am and 10am as well as between 3pm and 9pm.

The council also suggests using a hand-held hose or watering can for the garden, using a broom to sweep a driveway instead of hosing it, and using a bucket to wash a car.

“By conserving water now and using water more efficiently, we hope to avoid having to bring in water restrictions while work is being done to the pump station,” Twose said.

The city council did not initially indicate how long the work on the pump station was expected to take.

Citywide, Christchurch’s water use has been approaching the point where restrictions may be considered.

Water restrictions are already in place for parts of Banks Peninsula due to pressure on its water supply.