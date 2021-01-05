New owners take over Christchurch's C1 Espresso café

Dale Palea’ae and her fiance Nick Annear have purchased C1 Espresso. Dale has worked at C1 Espresso for the last seven years.

Christchurch’s C1 Espresso café has new owners after the former boss walked away from the business last year amid dozens of bullying allegations from former staff.

Dale Palea’ae​, who has worked at C1 for the last eight years, and her fiance Nick Annear​ reopened the doors on Saturday after purchasing the long-standing business from Sam Crofskey.

Crofskey announced in late November he was taking a “long break” from the café to take professional advice on workplace culture and assess his “fit in the company”.

The move followed a flood of complaints from former employees who accused him of bullying, not allowing required breaks, asking inappropriate questions in interviews, and discouraging sick days.

At the time, Crofskey argued the claims were mostly unsubstantiated and said he was happy to address concerns through the “appropriate channels”.

Dale Paleaae and her fiance, Nick Annear, have purchased C1 Espresso. They plan to keep the same name.

After deciding to take a break, he approached Palea’ae and Annear, who had already expressed an interest in buying the business some years ago, to see if they wanted to buy it now.

“This opportunity came up now, and we thought, ‘why not?’,” Annear said.

The pair acknowledged the last couple of months of 2020 were “extremely testing” for staff and customers, but they planned to bring a totally different, inclusive, style of management to C1 Espresso.

“We have already sat down with our staff to discuss our plans and ideas, and they are very supportive,” Palea’ae said.

“We also look forward to welcoming back all our old customers, and also new ones.”

Dale was named manager of the year at the 2015 Canterbury Hospitality Awards.

Palea’ae has a bachelor of science (biochemistry) degree from Canterbury University, and was named manager of the year at the 2015 Canterbury Hospitality Awards.

Annear, who works as an account manager at a forklift company, has a bachelor of business studies majoring in human resource management from Massey University, but has never been involved in hospitality.

“There’s definitely a lot of things going through the brain when my head hits the pillow at nighttime.”

They pair, who will get married later this year, said it was exciting to own their own business, but also terrifying.

They are now responsible for 20 full-time staff.

C1 Espresso in central Christchurch is under new ownership.

The next two to three months will be spent getting a feel for the business and how it runs before proposing any changes, however, they have already reduced the opening hours and now close at 5pm instead of 10pm. There are no plans to change the name.

Annear said there is still so much they do not know about running a café, but they are hopeful for the future.

“There is room for growth for us providing we don’t make too many mistakes along the way,” Palea’ae said.

C1 Espresso former owner Sam Crofskey has sold the business.

Crofskey did not respond to questions from Stuff about his plans now he had sold the café.

A review by the New Zealand Restaurant Association into employment practices under Crofskey at C1 was due to be completed by the end of the 2020.

The association could not be reached for comment on Monday on the progress of the review.