Topp Twins take on Kiwi water issues and take to the Christchurch stage

Dame Jools, left, and Dame Lynda Topp, otherwise known as The Topp Twins, in character as Ken and Ken.

The Topp Twins plan to take on the plight of New Zealand’s waterways in a film comedy called Bottled Up starring their two popular characters Ken and Ken.

Dame Lynda Topp and Dame Jools Topp‘s film want to tackle the controversial issue of New Zealand’s rivers through a poignant and funny story about their two alter egos Ken Moller and Ken Smythe.

“It is a personal story for Ken Moller,’’ Lynda Topp said.

“It is a New Zealand story and it involves water and rivers, which is quite a big story.”

“A river is a powerful story, but it has to mean something to that person. How is that person affected by the river and the waterways and what is happening to them?”

Stuff The Topp Twins are hosting the Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival gala in Christchurch on Sunday night.

The pair, who have a history of activism and taking on contentious issues and were knighted in 2018, worked on a first draft of the script during the Covid-19 lockdown and have been granted $25,000 by the New Zealand Film Commission for script development.

“This is a bit of a mammoth idea. It would be amazing if we could get the funding to make it.

“It might be a nice ending for some of our characters.”

STUFF In Methven, you can get your breakfast cooked by a Dame.

Jools and Lynda Topp will give some of those famous characters an airing in Christchurch this week. The pair will host the Bread & Circus Festival Gala at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Sunday night.

Lynda Topp said it was great to return to the Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival, which has been rebranded as Backyard Buskers Festival 2021 for this year and starts on Friday. The Topp Twins performed at the first festival in 1993, busking in Cashel Mall.

“It seems right and proper to do the gala. We were at the first festival many years ago.

“They round us up every five years or so and get us to come back.

Supplied The two Kens could star in a movie of their own about New Zealand’s waterways.

“We have been there for a lot of history. We have been doing this for 42 years. It is really neat to still be part of it all.”

She said it was good to be back performing after the Covid-19 lockdown cleared their calendar of work.

“We lost about nine months of work in a week. Now we are starting again. We had our first gigs in October and November.”

She doesn’t know which characters they will bring to the Christchurch stage.

“We are never sure who will be in the suitcase. We will probably do a couple of characters at the gala.

“People love the spontaneity of the festival. The great thing about busking is you have to use the moment.

Carys Monteath/Stuff The Topp Twins drew a huge crowd in front of the Christ Church Cathedral in 2011 as part of the World Buskers fesival, just a few weeks before the Canterbury earthquakes.

“It is such a magical moment to watch a busker turn a small crowd into a heaving mass of people that want to be there.”

She said the festival was a chance to showcase Kiwi talent as international buskers were not able to attend due to Covid-19 border controls.

“At this point in history, busking must be on the brink of extinction.”

“This must be the only one in the world that could go ahead. It is a great chance for young New Zealand performers to shine.”