Covid-19 discovered in second group of Russian mariners

Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin, centre, chats with two of the crew of the Profesor Aleksandrov in October.

A Covid-19 cluster has emerged for the second time among foreign mariners in a Christchurch isolation facility.

The 11 cases of Covid-19 were discovered in a group of 190 mariners who flew into the city from Russia on Wednesday to work on fishing boats in New Zealand waters.

The group was originally scheduled to arrive in November, but was delayed after more than 30 Covid infections emerged in the first group of 137 Russian and Ukrainian mariners who arrived in October.

The latest group was further delayed by high demand for managed isolation facilities over the Christmas period.

The Ministry of Health said only three of the 11 cases were current and the rest were historical. They were Covid tested on arrival at the Christchurch facility.

The mariners have been given special permission to work in New Zealand following the normal isolation process as the deep-sea fishing industry has struggled to recruit Kiwi workers.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Russian crew onboard the fishing vessel Profesor Aleksandrov at Port Nelson. (File photo)

The approximately $1.2 million isolation cost for the second group of mariners will be met by the fishing companies where they will work, which include Sealord and Independent Fisheries.

Sealord chief executive officer Doug Paulin said the quarantine process had been tightened since the October group to prevent another large outbreak. Two quarantine workers caught Covid in the wave of 31 infections that came with the first group of mariners.

Paulin said the mariners would each have their own room in quarantine, rather than the shared rooms used by the first group.

The mariners had also transferred directly onto a flight from Moscow from their Russian internal flights, rather than staying in Moscow before their international flight.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Russian crew on a fishing vessel in October. (File photo)

“That lessens the risk of the crew interacting with others on their way here,’’ he said.

As a further precaution, the mariners that smoke had been given rooms with balconies so they did not have to smoke in a communal area, he said.

About 20 of the mariners in the second group would work for Sealord once their quarantine was completed, he said. One of those 20 mariners had an active case of Covid-19, he said.

Paulin said about seven or eight of the second group of mariners were not able to come to New Zealand as they had tested positive for Covid-19 before departure.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Deep-sea fishing boats around the country, including Independent Fisheries’ Independent vessel in Lyttelton, right, have been tied up for months awaiting fresh crew.

The delay for the second group had meant Sealord’s fishing operations could not run at full capacity, he said.

Independent Fisheries managing director Mark Allison said about 133 of the second group of mariners would work for his company after quarantine.

Allison said the second group was delayed partly by the high demand for quarantine slots.

“A lot of New Zealanders were returning from overseas and they took priority over [the mariners],’’ he said.

Allison said they had only been able to operate one fishing boat instead of three while they waited for the second group of mariners.

He said the fishing companies had “no choice” but to fly workers in and pay for their isolation.

“It is either that or we go out of business,’’ he said.

The first group of mariners were Russians and Ukranians, but the second group is made up of only Russians.