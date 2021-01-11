Terminally-ill social housing resident fears council will destroy her 'eco-refuge'

Lynda McKenzie spent 16 years developing an "eco-sanctuary" at her St Albans social housing complex. Now she fears Christchurch City Council could cut it down.

Lynda McKenzie has spent 16 years creating an “eco-sanctuary” at her Christchurch social housing complex.

But now she is devastated that the council could destroy her refuge – and says she is happy she won’t be around to see it chopped back.

McKenzie, who is terminally ill, has planted numerous trees around the 24-unit St Albans complex over the years, and residents now regularly see fantails, bellbirds and wood pigeons in their garden.

“It’s just a little paradise,” she said. “We’ve got a wonderful eco-system going on.”

But last week, the property’s 24 tenants received a letter from Christchurch City Council telling them it was starting work imminently to remove some trees and heavily prune others.

“To me, it’s my worst nightmare,” McKenzie said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff McKenzie says she has created a “sanctuary” for herself and other residents at her St Albans social housing complex.

The council, however, says it is only planning on cutting down three trees, the rest of the work involving trimming others back.

As well as planting many trees, McKenzie has paid for an arborist to maintain them every year.

“It’s heartbreaking because social housing is not an easy place to live. A lot of residents feel the trees are very helpful for their mental wellbeing.”

McKenzie has been unable to find out from the council exactly which trees will be cut down and which ones will be pruned back.

Stacy Squires/Stuff McKenzie and the robinia lace lady she planted a number of years ago. She is worried it will be ruined by the council’s plan to cut trees back.

She fears all the trees she planted along a back fence, including conifers, olive, pear and a robinia lace lady, will be cut to the height of the fence.

“All we’ll be left with is trunks along here. You take it all away and it’s like a slum. For myself, it will make life not worth living,” she said.

The council’s head of facilities, property and planning Bruce Rendall said only three trees were being cut down, and the majority of the trees, shrubs and hedges would remain.

A silver birch in poor condition will be removed, along with two elms showing signs of decline and that were lifting the footpath and damaging a nearby fence.

Other self-sown elm saplings “growing in inappropriate places” will also be taken away. The trees will be replaced with more “appropriate species”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The council says this silver birch and two elm trees further down the driveway will be cut down.

Rendall said arborists have inspected the site and made recommendations to undertake work to ensure the vegetation is healthy and safe.

Most of the work involved trimming shrubs back from footpaths, lights or clothes lines.

Rendall said the council was concerned about the wellbeing of residents and “from experience” anticipated that most would appreciate the work.

He said the council was prepared to postpone the works outside the rear of McKenzie’s unit.

Another Pickering Court resident, Donna Ritchie, said residents had been unable to find out any details about the work, which had been frustrating.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Pickering Court residents say the hedges, trees and shrubs give them privacy and help attract birds.

“Living in a place like this is hard for a lot of us and the trees make it better. I have seen a lot of complexes, and they look nothing like this.”

She said residents often sat at the back of their units to relax in the shade, the trees offering a sanctuary to people living there who do not have cars or cannot walk to parks.

“Some of us come out here at night ... [or] we just lay in the sun [and] just soak it all up. It’s very soothing.”

Rendall said if the residents had specific concerns the council would be happy to talk with them.