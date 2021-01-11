Health warning after toxic algae found in Canterbury's Te Roto o Wairewa/Lake Forsyth

People have been warned to avoid Canterbury’s Te Roto o Wairewa/Lake Forsyth due to a bloom of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Canterbury District Health Board said people should avoid the lake and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said the algae can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.

“People should avoid contact with the water until further notice.”

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

“If you experience any of these symptoms visit your doctor immediately and please let your doctor know if you have had contact with the lake water,” Brunton said.

No one should drink the water from the lake at any time, and boiling water does not remove the toxin.

Animals that show signs of illness after coming into contact with the algae should be taken to a vet immediately.

People are also advised to avoid eating fish and shellfish from the lake.

Last month Canterbury’s once-pristine Lake Clearwater, beloved by anglers and holidaymakers alike, was closed because of toxic algal blooms.

Authorities have laid the blame for the lake’s state partly at the door of the farming community, saying run-off from farmlands has left it polluted with nutrients.

Health warnings because of algae are also in place for Lake Ellesmere, Opihi River at Saleyards Bridge, Selwyn River at Chamberlains Ford, and Whitecliffs Domain, Waiau River at Waiau Bridge, Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge, Hakataramea River at State Highway 82, Waimakariri River at Thompsons Road, Hurunui River at State Highway 1, and Pareora River at SH1.