Christchurch actor creates a cross between a pub quiz and a cabaret for festival

Christchurch actor and producer Nomi Cohen has created a quiz with a musical twist.

“It feels like a pub quiz hosted by someone who can’t stop singing,” she said.

Cohen, who is currently starring in the musical Jersey Boys at the Court Theatre, said she created What The Quiz is This?! as a way to make the traditional pub entertainment more exciting and accessible.

“I love quizzes, but I hate questions about sport or geography because I am not very good at those,’’ she said.

“I thought, ‘What if I make a pub quiz for musical theatre students and make it a performance?’.”

The show, being performed as part of Christchurch’s Bread & Circus Backyard Buskers Festival, features Cohen singing songs with pianist Caelan Thomas through six rounds of different music genres.

The audience have to guess the artist and the title of the song to win spot prizes and become champions.

“People have a really fun time. It avoids that feeling when you walk away from a pub quiz and think, ‘I know nothing’.”

Supplied The show features Cohen on vocals and Caelan Thomas on piano.

Cohen has had a roller coaster of a year. When the lockdown started in March, she lost a month of theatrical work and her role in Jersey Boys was put in jeopardy.

But once the lockdown ended, she staged a series of shows in Christchurch with the Blackboard Theatre Collective. She is well aware that performing arts workers in other countries were not so lucky.

“At one of our shows just after lockdown lifted we realised there was a chance that we could be one of only four performances happening in the world at that moment.

“We are all incredibly blessed to be able to do what we love right now when so many places in the world can’t.”

Supplied/Stuff Cohen, left in a pinstripe jacket, performs in the Court Theatre's production of Chicago in 2017.

The production of Jersey Boys at the Court Theatre also went ahead, with a sold-out run that was extended until the end of January.

“It has been wonderful to see how people have got behind that show.

“People are so hungry for live performance that is really fun. It was an amazing end to what has been a s***** year.”

She said it was an honour to be part of the Bread & Circus festival this year, which has a line up of exclusively Kiwi talent due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

“It feels really cool. They have done an incredible job of realising that it still needs to go ahead. I think the shift to local is a great idea.

“They could have not done the festival this year, but they have persevered.

“I really hope Christchurch gets out there and supports local artists.