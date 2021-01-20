Five people being treated after inhaling fumes in Christchurch chemical spill

Five people have been injured after inhaling fumes following a serious chemical spill at a transport yard in an industrial Christchurch suburb.

Emergency services were called to the Owens Transport yard in Baigent Way, Middleton, at around 12.45pm.

Stuff understands a container of nitric acid was punctured by a forklift truck.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Five people have been injured after a chemical spill caused by a forklift truck puncturing a container of nitric acid at Owens Transport in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokeswoman said they have cordoned off the area, and have three units on the scene, as well as a command unit.

She said more than a thousand litres of an unknown chemical had been spilled.

A St John spokesman said all five were treated for inhalation at the scene and none were taken to hospital.

Owens Transport branch manager Nick Max confirmed the spill and said the yard had been evacuated as of 1.30pm.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The transport yard was evacuated shortly after the spill.

He declined to comment further until he knew more of the situation.

Nitric acid is a highly corrosive mineral acid, commonly used for producing fertiliser and as an explosive.

Inhaling nitric acid fumes can cause immediate lung irritation and pain, as well as shortness of breath which can last for weeks.

In May 2019 a contractor was hospitalised for more than two weeks after being exposed to a poisonous substance while processing chemicals at Pest Control Research (PCR) in Christchurch.

The man was getting chemicals ready to be delivered from PCR’s site in Bromley to the company’s factory in Rolleston when the accident occurred.

A colleague rushed him to a medical centre before he was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries. He made a full recovery and later returned to work.