Plan for new Christchurch liquor store withdrawn after barrage of objections

The site at 136 Ilam Rd in Christchurch that had been the proposed spot for the new liquor store.

The owner of a proposed new liquor store near student accommodation in Christchurch has pulled the plug on his plan, but denies he was influenced by the community’s objections.

Jugraj Singh applied for a liquor licence last year to open Ilam Wine Beer & Spirits at a corner shopping centre at 136 Ilam Rd. The site is within 1 kilometre of at least three types of student accommodation, and close to supermarkets and two other liquor outlets.

Singh’s application was met by strong opposition from the community, who said setting up an off-licence within walking distance of University of Canterbury student accommodation was “irresponsible” and aimed to capitalise on the drinking habits of “vulnerable” students.

Concerns ranged from an increase in alcohol abuse among students to increased pressure on the limited car parking in the area.

READ MORE:

* Proposed new liquor store near Christchurch uni halls stirs up residents

* Canterbury liquor baron's licence under scrutiny

* DHB defends $16k cost to prevent school from selling alcohol at fundraiser



Christchurch City Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said 131 public objections were received in response to the application.

STACY SQUIRES A licence application for a proposed new liquor store near the University of Canterbury and within an alcohol ban area was met by strong opposition from residents. (Video first published in September 2020)

A University of Canterbury spokeswoman earlier said the university had been in the process of filing its own objection.

“In our view, the addition of a further licenced premise so near to the university, halls of residence, and many student flats risks increasing levels of noise and alcohol-related incidents in the local community.”

Singh withdrew his application on Tuesday, but said he had not been influenced by the objections, which he believed mostly came from competitors rather than local residents.

He said he made the decision largely because of a delay in receiving a report from medical officers of health.

Singh planned to continue working in the liquor sale industry, but said he had no plans to open a new liquor store anywhere in the near future.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ilam & Upper Riccarton Residents’ Association chairman Jonathon Reddiford says there was “serious opposition” to the proposed liquor store.

“The impact of Covid-19 has definitely been a factor for us in terms of future planning,” he said.

Ilam & Upper Riccarton Residents’ Association chairman Jonathon Reddiford welcomed Singh’s decision.

“It wasn’t the right place, and I think he has come to that understanding.

“There is a lot of happiness [in response to Singh's decision]. There really was some serious opposition against the liquor store.”