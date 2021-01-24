Christchurch set to get back-to-back days above 30 degrees

The beach could be an option for many Cantabrians on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the high is forecast above 30. (File photo)

Christchurch is settle to sizzle this week with back-to-back days forecast to be over 30 degrees Celsius.

MetService's seven-day forecast says Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to hit highs of 35 and 32 degrees respectively – well over January's average maximum temperature of 23 degrees.

A high of 28 degrees is forecast for Monday.

No day in January 2021 has hit 30 degrees yet. The highest was January 6, which hit 29 degrees. The 19th and 23rd both reached 28 degrees.

MetService meteorologist Paul Ngamanu​ said the expected hot temperatures were down to a combination of factors.

Firstly, there were westerlies causing the Foehn effect, which means all the wet weather will stay to the west of the Southern Alps, away from the east coast.

NIWA La Niña weather patterns are causing higher pollen counts, and experts are warning asthma suffers to be careful.

Hot temperatures rolling off Australia would also help to bump the mercury up, he said.

However, the warm weather will not last the week, with rain forecast on Thursday. Friday's high is forecast at just 16 degrees.

Thursday’s rain will come from a cold front from the South Tasman Sea, Ngamanu said.

Hot weather has already led to water restrictions across Christchurch.

The Christchurch City Council introduced level 1 restrictions on January 14, which means people are only allowed to use their hoses, sprinklers, and garden irrigation systems on alternate days. No water can be used outdoors at all between 3pm and 9pm.

The restrictions ensure drinking water continues to be delivered with constant flow and pressure while also keeping enough reserve water for firefighting.