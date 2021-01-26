Teenager found dead in swimming pool of Christchurch home

Officers were called to a home in Storry Place, Avonhead on Sunday after a teenager’s body was found in a swimming pool.

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in a Christchurch swimming pool.

Tallulah Belle Roberts was discovered lifeless in the pool at a house in Storry Pl in Avonhead late on Sunday morning.

It is thought she had been there since the night before.

Investigators are yet to determine how the teenager came to be in the water but have ruled out foul play.

On Tuesday Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said police were awaiting the results of an autopsy, conducted on Monday, which included toxicology reports.

The matter had been referred to the coroner, Baillie said.

Owners of the property have declined to comment and requested privacy.