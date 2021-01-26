New $19m cycleway plan will 'annihilate' bakery business, owner says

Donna Thomsen, owner of Copenhagen Bakery, is upset about a proposed new cycleway on Harewood Rd, which will mean on-street car parks outside her business are lost.

A new $19 million cycleway planned for Christchurch’s northwest is excessive, over-engineered and will annihilate a long-running bakery, a local business owner says.

But the Christchurch City Council says the proposed Wheels to Wings cycleway on Harewood Rd, through Papanui and Bishopdale, will provide a safe cycling route, improve safety by reducing speeds and make it safer for people to cross the road.

The plan involves reducing Harewood Rd from four lanes to two lanes and installing eight new traffic lights, including at the Breens/Gardiners intersection and at each end of the Bishopdale roundabout.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Copenhagen Bakery owner Donna Thomsen is upset about plans for a new cycleway on Harewood Rd, which would radically reduce the number of on-street parks outside her business.

About 41 per cent of parking spaces are proposed to be removed along with 21 trees, including the eucalyptus and oak trees within the Bishopdale roundabout. Fifty-six new trees will be planted along the route.

About half the cost is expected to be funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Copenhagen Bakery owner Donna Thomsen​ said she was not so sure the plans would improve safety.

She believed the cycleway was “totally excessive and over-engineered”, and was upset the community only found out about the plans now. She felt residents and business owners should have been consulted on whether they even wanted a cycleway.

She was set to lose most of the on-street car parks outside her business, and would be left with just two.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Harewood Rd will be reduced to two lanes if a proposed cycleway plan is approved.

The bakery has 12 off-street car parks, but Thomsen said these were not enough to service customers, and they needed the on-street parks as well.

“This ideology this council has of getting bums on bikes, it’s all very well but it’s very anti-business.

“Our business will be annihilated.”

Copenhagen moved to the Harewood Rd site in 2012 after its central Colombo St site was destroyed in the earthquakes. Thomsen’s first priority when looking for a new site was good car parking.

She believed the cycleway would make the road more dangerous because drivers would have to cross the cycle lane to get into her business. If they parked in the two spots on the road they would have to avoid traffic when opening their doors.

Christchurch City Council Two car parks will remain outside Copenhagen Bakery on Harewood Rd if the cycleway design goes ahead.

Council head of transport Richard Osborne said reducing Harewood Rd to two lanes would encourage lower speeds and make the road safer for turning drivers and pedestrians to cross.

Excess space on Harewood Rd had led to speeding and safety concerns, which was expected to get worse over time.

“We have tried to minimise the removal of on-street parking, however, the competing demands for road space means that some on-street parking will be removed along the route.”

Modelling suggested 1200 cyclists per day would use the cycleway by 2031, he said.

Harewood ward councillor Aaron Keown wanted the council to scrap the design and start fresh by talking to the community first.

He said the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board unanimously voted against the design going out to consultation, but the council put it out anyway.

The other affected board – Papanui-Innes – was in complete support of the consultation going ahead.

“It’s fine if the Papanui board is happy to destroy businesses and livelihoods but that is not the way we do it in our ward,” Keown said.

Christchurch City Council Eucalyptus and oak trees within the Bishopdale roundabout will be removed and a set of traffic lights installed at either end.

Papanui ward Cr Mike Davidson, who chairs the council’s urban development and transport committee, said the council had followed the correct process, which was the same process that had been followed for all the other cycleways developed across the city.

“It’s not been snuck through the back door.”

He said changes were always applied to designs following the consultation process. Eighty changes were made to the Papanui Parallel cycleway following consultation.

The council had to be careful not to go out to the public with a compromised design, he said.

“It’s disappointing when you get some elected members making comments that are not quite correct and are misleading.”

Other changes being proposed as part of the cycleway include turning Wilmot St at Harewood Rd into a cul-de-sac, making Sails St exit-only onto Harewood Rd, making Chapel St entry-only from Harewood Rd, and installing a signalised crossing outside Harewood School and extending the school speed zone.

Consultation closes on February 22.