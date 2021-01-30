Amberley tyre fire: Fenz crews 'haven’t ever experienced a fire to that scale'

Fire crews were unable to use water or foam for fear of contaminating the groundwater, so they had to let it burn down, then separate the pile with a digger and bury the tyres.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) crews say they have never experienced anything like the fire at the Amberley tyre stockpile on Friday.

Speaking at a hastily-arranged community meeting to respond to concerns about the fire, Fenz area commander Mike Balmer said, without prior knowledge, it was difficult to ascertain how long the community would be having to deal with health risks from smoke.

“We haven’t ever experienced a fire to that scale... we’re learning too,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Firefighters could only stand by and watch after a pile of tyres illegally stockpiled on Racecourse Rd, Amberley, caught fire again.

One of the lessons from the previous fire, at the same site in February 2018, had been to avoid using water or foam to douse the flames, he said, to prevent groundwater contamination.

Many of the concerns raised at the meeting centred around where the toxic particles from the smoke plume had fallen, with the area surrounded by farming and horticulture. What was in the smoke, and where it had gone, was yet to be determined.

ECan principal scientist Tim Davie said expert opinions would be sought regarding those matters over the coming days, and communicated to private well-owners and residents.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The tyres, stockpiled for years, were an accident waiting to happen, locals say.

Because the fire is being left to burn, and because it is uncharted territory for Fenz, it was hard to put a timeline on when the smoke would be gone and the tyres covered up.

Balmer said even once covered up it would retain a lot of heat, and take “quite a period of time” before it could be removed – which will be to Kate Valley Landfill, provided it will accept the contaminated material.

Despite assurances from authorities that the tyres were being dealt with, since the February 2018 fire there has been increasing pressure to prevent a further environmental disaster.

Accountability Action was established to find a way to get the problem gone, and after months of volunteer work agreed to hand over its plan to ECan to apply for Ministry for the Environment funding last year, relinquishing its own application in a bid to get a final resolution to the problem.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Fire crews were unable to use water or foam on the Amberley tyre fire for fear of contaminating the groundwater.

ECan delivery manager Andrew Arps said ECan had been at “literally the cusp of a plan” when the latest fire broke out.

“We’ve been working with other parties including the landowners and that was only weeks away from actually resolving and having the tyres removed,” he said.

Between 120,000 and 160,000 tyres still remained at the Amberley yard.

ECan had intended to have the tyres moved to a chipping facility, and the tyre chips would then be transported to Golden Bay Cement.

Now that was not an option and the residue, once cool enough, would need to be dumped somewhere.

The problems started in February 2016 when Michael Le Roy, the lessee of the yard, started storing tyres at the Racecourse Rd property, for 2016 Tyre Recycling Ltd.

The company involved later changed its name to Annexure Tyre Services Ltd, and Peter George Benden became its sole director.

In December, Peter George Benden was fined $36,000 by the Environment Court for contravening a court order by not removing the tyres.

He was also ordered to pay $20,000 towards ECan expenses to have the tyres removed.