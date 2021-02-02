Opera singer swaps arias for recycling to ensure Riverside Market's waste efforts hit the right note

Riverside Market rubbish sorter Rachel Ordonez has swapped opera for recycling – though she has not left her old passion behind entirely.

Christchurch’s largest hospitality market hand-sorts all of its rubbish into recycling, organics, cardboard and compostable packaging – and is calling on others to do the same.

Riverside Market is the only known venue of its type carrying out such an initiative in the city, and has been doing so since it first opened in 2019.

A dedicated team of sorters, headed by former opera singer Rachel Ordonez, work towards the end of each day throughout the week to ensure the market’s tenants sort their waste properly and any re-usable items are recycled.

General manager Mike Fisher suggested other commercial businesses in the city should be following suit, as recycling was not difficult and “needs to happen.”

“With a little more awareness and effort we can make a significant environmental difference,” Fisher said.

The market’s recycling process includes a full compost/food cycle, where food items such as coffee grinds, fruit and vegetables are sent to compost to help re-grow organic ingredients, which are then sent back to the market or to local businesses to be re-used.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ordonez heads a team of waste sorters at the Riverside Market who ensure as much as possible is recycled.

The rest of the waste is sorted to ensure it goes into the right bins and discarded appropriately.

The market’s team of hand sorters is led by Ordonez​, a former opera singer from the Philippines whose arias can often be heard floating up from the sorting room as she goes about her work.

“Often we or the customers will hear singing coming from the sorting room, it’s quite a nice wee touch and lifts the spirits around the place,” Fisher said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Riverside Market has proven enormously popular since opening in late 2019.

Ordonez, who was worked at Riverside for a little over a year, said she “really enjoyed” her job and the purpose it carried.

“I listen to music when I work and always sing along – people often ask me about my voice which is nice,” Ordonez said.

“Music is life for me, I don’t feel tired when I’m listening.”

Recycling has proven a tricky issue in Christchurch.

About 1760 recycling trucks have needlessly gone to landfill since May 4 last year, costing the city council – and ratepayers – about $1.7 million.

That equates to between 7000 and 8800 tonnes of recyclable material that has had to be thrown away.

Trucks containing more than 10 per cent rubbish have to be dumped.

Tenants at Riverside Market are asked to sort their rubbish at source if possible, and reducing the market’s overall footprint was something they all got on board with, Fisher said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Mike Fisher, general manager of Riverside Market in Christchurch, says the market has been hand-sorting its rubbish since day one.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help, and we encourage others to do the same.”

The council has ramped up its enforcement of late and introduced a number of measures to get people to recycle properly again, including confiscating bins.

To get them, people have to pay $97.65 and sign a statement promising to abide by the rules. Bins are monitored to ensure they keep that promise.