Long-awaited coastal pathway design approved

The final section of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway will replace this track around Moncks Bay between Redcliffs and Shag Rock.

Work will start on the final $15.8 million section of Christchurch’s coastal pathway before the middle of the year.

The 800-metre stretch linking Redcliffs and Shag Rock was not expected to be built until 2027 at the earliest, but the project has been fast-tracked after being funded by the Government’s $3 billion Covid-19 infrastructure spend-up.

The money means the full potential of the 6.5 kilometre pathway, linking Ferrymead and Scarborough Beach, can now be realised.

The first section opened in 2015 and the penultimate 780m Sumner stretch, costing $6m, was completed late 2019.

The Moncks Bay​ section was left until last because it was the most expensive, at $19,750 per metre.

Christchurch City Council planning and delivery transport manager Lynette Ellis said the final section of pathway is through a complex and constrained environment, with significant engineering and consenting challenges.

Up to 100m of the path could be cantilevered out over the Avon Heathcote estuary, but actual details would not be known until detailed designs were completed, Ellis said.

The Linwood Central Heathcote community board decided on Monday to approve design changes made following community consultation late last year. It has given Christchurch City Council staff the go ahead to proceed with the detailed design and construction phase.

Conditions of the “shovel-ready” Government money mean the construction must start within 12 months of the July 2020 announcement.

joseph johnson/Stuff One final section of the coastal pathway remains incomplete.

The project was expected to be finished in June 2022.

Board chairwoman Alexandra Davids said the Moncks Bay section was integral to the success of the wider coastal pathway, completing the last gap in the route and showcasing the unique scenery of the area.

A few tweaks have been made to the design following consultation regarding ‘no stopping’ lines and removing proposed angle parking in Cliff St and Bayview Rd.

The pump station car park layout also allows car and trailer parking for boat shed users.

“The final section has required detailed planning in order to successfully navigate the construction of a potentially very busy corridor alongside the water’s edge,” Davids said.

The board has also recommended the council reduce the speed around Moncks Bay to 40 kilometres an hour.

“Most people have welcomed the proposed lower speed limit, new pedestrian islands and intersection upgrades for Main Road to help keep everyone safe as more pedestrians and cyclists travel through the area.”