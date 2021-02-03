Significant traffic delays after serious crash on Christchurch highway

Traffic is building up after a car rolled on Russley Rd, between Ryans Rd and Bentley St, about 6.40am on Wednesday.

A person has been rescued from their car after rolling it on a busy Christchurch highway, causing significant traffic congestion.

The crash happened on Russley Rd (State Highway 1), between Ryans Rd and Bentley St in Russley, about 6.40am on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the car had rolled.

Injuries were unknown at this stage, but the crash was causing significant traffic congestion, she said.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.”

A detour was expected to be put in place shortly.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brent Dunn said two crews from Wigram and Harewood used specialist cutting gear to rescue at least one person from the crashed vehicle.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said the car had rolled on a southbound lane and traffic was slow back up to Gardiners Rd.

As of 7.30am, there was significant traffic congestion along Russley Rd between Yaldhurst and Mcleans Island roads, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

More to come.