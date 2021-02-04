Christchurch City Council-controlled companies yet to fully implement living wage

Citycare and other Christchurch City Council-controlled companies have yet to fully implement the living wage.

Low-paid workers at Christchurch City Council-controlled companies have yet to be moved onto the living wage, despite their employers being instructed to do so.

The council asked its commercial arm, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), in August 2018 to work with its subsidiary companies to adopt the living wage within three years.

CCHL, which had previously recommended against extending the living wage, said this week it “remained committed” to implementing the living wage, but the impacts of Covid-19 shifted its priority to protecting jobs.

CCHL chief financial officer Leah Scales​​ said that meant it might need more time to implement the living wage.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch City Council calls for its companies to tackle salary gap

* Increase for CCHL board members a 'slap in the face'

* Christchurch City Council moves to extend living wage

* Christchurch City Holdings recommended against extending living wage



A full update on CCHL’s progress would be presented to the council during the next three months, she said.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Felicia Scherrer, of the Living Wage Movement, discusses Dunedin becoming an accredited living wage council. (Video first published September 2019)

CCHL is the majority shareholder in eight companies – including Lyttelton Port Company, Citycare, Christchurch International Airport and EcoCentral – but the living wage was expected to mostly affect Citycare and EcoCentral.

In 2018, it was estimated about 130 employees across the CCHL group would be eligible for the living wage. It would only apply to direct employees, not contractors.

Living Wage Aotearoa chairwoman Gina Lockyer​ said employers needed to think about their workers when promises were not kept.

“When a council makes a decision or a commitment, it’s the low paid workers being impacted.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Cr Jake McLellan says there seems to be a reluctance to pay people fairly.

She said other companies and councils had been able to implement the living wage through Covid-19 so she saw no reason why CCHL companies were not able to as well.

“It’s about who they are letting down at the end of the day.”

Christchurch city councillor Jake McLellan​ was not happy to hear the living wage had not been fully implemented across CCHL companies yet, especially when salary rises at the top had not slowed down.

“This week it’s Covid, next week it’ll be something else. At the end of the day there seems to be a real reluctance to get on and pay people fairly.

“It still remains a fact that a council-owned company pays some of its workers not enough to have a happy and comfortable life and pay for school trips and that sort of stuff.”

Cr Yani Johanson said he was concerned it was taking too long to implement the living wage, and he was also unhappy it was not being extended to contractors.

Contracted cleaners at Christchurch Airport first raised the issue with the council years ago.

Johanson said it was “abhorrent” contractors were still not paid the living wage when chief executive salaries had risen.

The living wage is $22.10 per hour or $45,968 annually based on a 40-hour week.

The council decided in 2017 to pay its directly-employed staff the living wage.

Last week, the council sent a strong message to its companies to narrow the gap between the highest and lowest paid employees. It asked CCHL to exercise restraint when it came to senior executive salaries.