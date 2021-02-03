Christchurch woman runs through health struggles to conquer Run to Remember

Ally Swann has overcome major health challenges over the years, and is determined to complete her third consecutive Run to Remember.

Ally Swann is determined that health complications won’t keep her from completing her third consecutive The Press Run To Remember next month.

The 36-year-old first took part in the event in 2019 with her golden retriever Minnie, and improved on her time the following year despite enduring long-standing struggles with liver and bowel disease.

This year she comes prepared with a game plan and a goal – to once again beat her previous time in the 10-kilometre walk and run though the Port Hills on February 21, created to honour the lives lost in the Canterbury earthquakes.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ally Swann, 36, and her golden retriever Minnie, 10, first participated in The Press Run to Remember three years ago. Whilst Minnie is now too old to run the hills, Swann has continued and improved her time each year.

The event has evolved to now also honour the lives lost in the March 15 attacks, and brings communities together to celebrate the benefits of being active to both physical and mental health.

Swann first walked the event back in 2019 with a friend, taking pictures and chatting as they made their way through the course that takes participants along Summit Rd and down Rapaki Track.

She said she enjoyed the social aspect and would still go again with a friend, but wanted to take things a little more serious this time around.

“I’m hoping I’m going to knock some time off last year. The training was a bit lax over Christmas though, so I’ll be lucky.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Swann is aiming to beat her time from last year, despite her health challenges.

Requiring hospital treatment for her bowel and liver diseases four to five times a year, Swann was hospitalised two months before last year’s Run to Remember, but still made it across the finish line for a second year running.

“At the end of the day I’ll always be happy with getting over the finish line and won’t be getting too carried away.”

The general fitness from running was “really helpful” for Swann's health struggles and made recovering from hospital visits easier, she said.

Regular exercise had also helped to lower her blood pressure and the cardio workout made her feel stronger.

-/Stuff Ally Swann and golden retriever Minnie first completed The Press Run to Remember in 2019.

She hoped to be able to convince son Jamie, 8, to do the run with her when he is old enough, and looked forward to doing the post-run fun walk with him, which he “loved” last year.

Organised by Sport Canterbury, the 2021 run – initially up in the air due to the Covid-19 pandemic – will recognise the tenth anniversary of the Canterbury earthquakes.

Participants will again be able to run or walk the full 10km route or take part in the 2.5km course in Hansen Park.

Alden Williams/Stuff The warm up was a popular icebreaker for many of the more than 1700 entrants who took part in last year's event. (File photo).

More than 1700 entrants took part in March 2020.

Athletics Canterbury has also jumped on board with Sport Canterbury, helping to introduce a new wave system for the start line of the event.

Entries are now open. Visit www.sportcanterbury.org.nz for more information.