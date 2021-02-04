Council refuses to write blank cheque to host games in Fifa's Women's World Cup 2023

Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium will need upgrading in order to host games for the Women’s Football World Cup.

Christchurch City Council is refusing demands by football authorities to write a blank cheque in order to host games for the Women’s World Cup 2023.

Football's governing body Fifa confirmed last year New Zealand and Australia had won the right to host the event. Twelve cities across the two countries are now being considered to host matches.

Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium is in contention for matches through to the quarterfinals, but only if significant and costly upgrades are carried out, likely to cost millions of dollars.

However, exactly who will pay for those upgrades is not yet clear.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch stadium needs millions spent before hosting Fifa Women's World Cup

* Fifa may fund Christchurch stadium upgrade costs for Women's World Cup

* Winning home and away: New Zealand's long road to hosting the Fifa Women's World Cup



The event is expected to bring $23 million of benefits to the city, and the council held an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to discuss a report on “contract risk management” about it.

The council would not release details of the report, its agenda saying details needed to remain confidential to allow the opportunity to complete sound risk management of the World Cup contracts.

However, it is understood the meeting was to discuss an exit clause in the hosting contract, which gives the council an out.

It is understood Football New Zealand has asked the council to take out the clause.

If it did, this would effectively mean the council would end up writing a blank cheque for the costs associated with hosting games. Councillors were not prepared to do this and voted to keep the clause in.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Football Ferns players were buzzing after an early wake-up call last June to watch the announcement of who would host the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023. (First published June 2020)

The move could potentially put Christchurch at risk of losing hosting rights.

A New Zealand Football spokesman said Fifa had not publicly confirmed any conditions on cities or stadiums that host the event.

Funding for the tournament will come from a range of sources including Fifa, regional and national government investment, sponsorship, ticket sales and sale of television rights.

The spokesman said Fifa was in the process of finalising the selection of host cities from the 12 proposed candidates. Auckland, Dunedin, Hamilton and Wellington were also in the running.

CHRISTCHURCH CITY COUNCIL An artist's impression of Christchurch's new stadium, which will not be ready in time for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Tim Shannahan​, chief executive of Christchurch Stadium Trust, which owns and operates Orangetheory Stadium, said in July last year he believed Fifa would cover the upgrades needed for the stadium.

But when asked this week if that was still the case, Shannahan said discussions with Fifa and New Zealand Football were ongoing.

“The process has been protracted due to the inability of Fifa representatives to come to New Zealand due to Covid-19.”

Shannahan said it was expected that Fifa would announce on February 26 which cities and stadiums would host the tournament.

Christchurch’s planned new $473 million, 25,000-seat covered stadium is not expected to be finished until the third quarter of 2024 and is not considered as an option for the event.

Auckland Council’s economic development agency Auckland Unlimited said it had committed to a hosting fee, but would not say what that was.

Auckland Unlimited head of major events Richard Clarke​ said Fifa required all host venues to meet compliance criteria, and he was comfortable its venues were compliant.

He said host city agreements did have requirements that needed to be delivered by the city, but the total cost was dependent on the number of matches allocated.

“There is a funding proposal in place with Auckland Council to be confirmed subject to the allocation of matches to Auckland.”