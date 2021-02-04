Water campaigners ordered to pay court costs to council and bottling giants

Thousands of people took to the streets in Christchurch in March 2019 to protest against a Canterbury water bottling plant.

Anti-water bottling campaigners have lost a battle to delay paying more than $80,000 to Canterbury’s regional council and two of the country’s biggest commercial bottling companies for a failed High Court claim against them.

Aotearoa Water Action (AWA) has been embroiled in a longstanding fight with Environment Canterbury (ECan) and water bottling operators Cloud Ocean Water and Rapaki Natural Resources.

The two companies have permission to extract 8.8 billion litres of water each year from aquifers beneath Christchurch.

AWA challenged ECan’s decision to grant the consents in the High Court, claiming it had “made up” a legal process that let businesses hoping to sell billions of litres of Christchurch’s water “jump the queue” by relying on decades-old consents granted for industrial use.

But the legal challenge was thrown out in July, when the High Court ruled ECan’s process was lawful.

AWA announced at the time it had filed its case with the Court of Appeal, and sought to have payment of court costs deferred until after its appeal had been heard.

In a High Court decision released this week, Justice Gerald Nation declined to delay the payment.

David Walker/Stuff Water bottled by Cloud Ocean Water at its Christchurch plant, ready to be exported to China.

He said the High Court’s rule is that the party who fails in respect to a court proceeding should expect to pay costs for the successful party, “unless the circumstances are exceptional”.

“The fact that an appeal has been brought does not change the rights of the parties,” he said.

Nation agreed to discount the payment owed to ECan by 10 per cent, from $40,909.76 to $36,818.78, on the basis there was a public interest in ensuring a quality water supply is available to residents.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Justice Gerald Nation has declined to defer Aotearoa Water Action's payment of court costs.

“However, the way the council dealt with the applications did not result in any increased allocation of water from the aquifer above allocations that had already been consented.

“It was not suggested the changed water use authorised by the council with its decision would adversely affect the quality of water that could be obtained from the Christchurch aquifer.”

ECan was also awarded $2390 for extra preparation needed, when AWA did not formally abandon submissions its lawyers did not end up defending in court.

Cloud Ocean and Rapaki were each awarded two thirds of the $28,959.75 they sought, a total of $17,308.50 each.

David Walker/Stuff Cloud Ocean Water and Rapaki Natural Resources have consents to take 8.8 billion litres of water a year from aquifers beneath Christchurch.

Nation accepted the companies had a lesser role in the proceedings than ECan.

All three parties opposed AWA’s payment being put off.

A lawyer for ECan said if payment of the legal costs came at a later date, it would leave both the council and its ratepayers, “out of pocket”.

Nation said the group will still be able to afford its appeal, as it had raised more than $50,000 from public donations for court proceedings, and had been given another $50,000 by the Christchurch City Council.

Lawyer and AWA spokesman Peter Richardson said the group had the funds to pay, so would keep “boxing on” with its appeal.

Anna Cargin Photography AWA’s Peter Richardson has said councils should not prioritise water bottling when allocating water to different uses.

“It’s not unexpected, we were resigned to the fact we’d have to pay up front.”

He said the mandate that the unsuccessful party pays court costs is a real disincentive to community groups who want to pursue court proceedings in the public interest.

“It’s an example of the way the system is stacked in favour of corporates. We’re still hopeful we can succeed in the Court of Appeal.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin on August 17.