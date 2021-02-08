Neighbours unhappy over city site that looks 'like the day after the earthquake'

Nearby property owners say they have offered to help clear the High St site where two buildings were demolished.

Neighbours of a former “Dirty 30” site in central Christchurch say it remains an eyesore that its owner refuses to clean up, despite their offers of help.

Businessman, property investor and accountant Laurie Rose’s adjoining quake-damaged buildings – two of the heritage Duncan’s buildings in lower High St – were demolished in 2017.

The property now contains building debris including pieces of metal, broken concrete and bricks, plus 2 metre-high weeds behind chain-link fencing. Rose said he was sympathetic to the neighbours’ concerns, but was stuck in an insurance battle and would not spend any money on the site in the meantime.

Surrounding the property are the restored Duncans buildings, Little High Eatery, the redeveloped McKenzie and Willis complex, Little High Lane, and the rebuilt Billens Building.

The site was removed from the city council’s Dirty 30 list of sites seen as barriers to the rebuild following the buildings’ demolition.

Mike Percasky – co-owner of the Little High Eatery, other Little High Lane buildings and a row of restored Duncan’s buildings – said they had unsuccessfully asked Rose to clear his site and had even offered to help.

“It’s been 10 years and it just looks like the day after the earthquake. It’s a real eyesore.”

Percasky said the “terrible” state of the property did nothing to help nearby businesses, mainly small eateries and shops.

“We are finally starting to get tenants in, and it has a real funky feel. We’re hoping to get a community going down there.”

Shaun Stockman, who rebuilt the Billens building on the other side of Little High Lane, said he was “baffled” at why the site had been left.

“I don’t understand why 10 years after the event, somebody won’t reinstate their building. If you’re not going to use it, sell it to someone who will.”

Stockman said while some large vacant sites in the central city were difficult and costly to fill, smaller ones such as Rose’s site could easily be built on and tenanted.

He said other owners on the street had put a lot of time and money into rebuilds and restorations while a few owners sat and waited for values to appreciate.

Stockman said it was “about time” the council took action against landowners doing nothing with their sites.

Rose, who owns commercial and residential properties in Christchurch and other locations, said he intended to rebuild on his High St site but was hamstrung by the dispute with his insurer.

He said the demolition was ordered by the authorities against his wishes, and he would not spend any more money on the property as he was already paying rates and legal bills.

The items left on the site, which he said were pieces of the heritage structure, had to be retained and storing it elsewhere would cost him money.

Rose agreed he had been approached with an offer of help to clean up the site. He said he was willing for it to be tidied if someone else paid for the work and to shift and store the rubble.

“I am one of the victims in this. It is out of my hands.”

The city council’s head of strategic partnerships, Aaron Hayme, said the council “shares the concerns about the state of the site and the effect it has on businesses in the vicinity”.

“Staff have attempted to work with the owner to improve the state of the site, and will continue with these efforts,” he said.