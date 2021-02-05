Police appeal for help to find Christchurch woman missing since November

Police are appealing for help to find missing Christchurch woman Marni Sheppeard.

The 53-year-old was last heard from in Christchurch at 5.20am on 19 November 2020, and was reported missing in January.

Police believe she was in the Darfield area later on 19 November, and may have been heading into the mountains.

She is described as being around 162cm and of slim build.

She was last wearing a black t-shirt and a green Macpac backpack.

Police have been making inquiries into her possible whereabouts and have concerns for Sheppeard’s safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210115/4277.