Calls for Christchurch City Council to ditch $19 million cycleway design

Harewood Rd will be reduced to two lanes if a proposed cycleway plan is approved.

Two Christchurch city councillors are calling for the proposed design of a $19 million cycleway to be scrapped.

But the move is being described as “political grandstanding” by another councillor.

Crs Aaron Keown and Sam MacDonald want the Christchurch City Council to immediately suspend consultation on a portion of the controversial Wheels to Wings cycleway on Harewood Rd, west of Greers Rd.

They want staff to work with the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board and the community to start a fresh process and develop a new design the public can take ownership of. The council will vote on the proposal on Thursday.

The cycleway design was released by the council in late January just before consultation started.

The plan involves reducing Harewood Rd from four lanes to two lanes and installing eight new traffic lights, including at the Breens/Gardiners intersection and at each end of the Bishopdale roundabout.

About half the cost of the cycleway was expected to be funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Donna Thomsen, owner of Copenhagen Bakery, is upset about a proposed new cycleway on Harewood Rd, which will mean on-street car parks outside her business are lost.

News of the cycleway came as a surprise to many, including the Canterbury Charity Hospital, whose founder Phil Bagshaw said it would severely affect access into the facility.

Copenhagen Bakery owner Donna Thomsen has also spoken out about the cycleway, labelling it “totally excessive and over-engineered”.

Golden Healthcare Group, which operates three rest homes on Harewood Rd with up to 134 residents in care and 48 residents in villas, was also concerned the proposal would affect residents negatively.

The consultation period has already been extended by two weeks following public backlash, and will now close on March 8, but this is not enough for Keown and MacDonald. They want the entire process to start again.

Keown said the cycleway needed to be far less engineered, and he wanted businesses and school kids to help design it.

“The problem is for our community this is being done to them, not with them. That is the whole problem here.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Canterbury Charity Hospital founder Phil Bagshaw, left, and manager Carl Shaw are worried about the effect of a new proposed cycleway in front of their premises.

He said the community had united against the cycleway.

When asked if scrapping the design and consultation would waste money, Keown replied: “It’s not me wasting money.”

MacDonald said he believed starting again could save money because they could end up with a cheaper, less engineered design.

He believed the fundamental design was flawed and the council needed to try a different approach to it.

Keown and MacDonald have asked for only the Greers Rd west portion to redesigned because the remaining section comes under the Papanui-Innes Community Board.

Cr Mike Davidson said the point of consultation was to hear from the public and make changes to the design.

“I would have thought with his experience, Cr Keown would know how the consultation process works, or maybe he’s just playing politics.

“It’s a bit of a shame he’s trying to grandstand with a cycleway, although it’s not surprising.”

Christchurch City Council Eucalyptus and oak trees within the Bishopdale roundabout will be removed and a set of traffic lights installed at either end.

Davidson said technical experts needed to design the cycleway to make sure it met safety standards.

“I would be a little bit nervous when a community board with a reputation of being anti-cycleway is put in charge of leading a design process. It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Cr Sara Templeton said there was a high level of community awareness of the consultation, and she would hate for the time and effort put in by hundreds of people so far to be wasted.

She was surprised local councillors were putting forward a motion that could delay the traffic lights at the Harewood/Breens/Gardiners intersection that the community have pushed so hard for.

Templeton said she was disappointed councillors did not raise process concerns at any of the briefings or meetings they had prior to the consultation starting.

Thirteen major cycle routes were approved by the council in 2013, and they are in varying stages of development. Four have fully opened, another four are partly open, two are under construction, one is being consulted on and work has yet to start on designing another two.