Canterbury mayors disappointed major transport projects not in 10-year-plan

A rally for campaigners wanting a bypass around Woodend was held in the North Canterbury town in February 2020.

Key local infrastructure projects are missing from Canterbury's 10-year transport plan, disappointing the region's mayors.

The draft Regional Land Transport Plan, which outlines how the region’s transport network will develop over the next decade, was released for public consultation on Tuesday.

Canterbury wants a $5.5 billion investment in transport between 2021 and 2031 – 10 per cent more than the last 10-year plan.

But some mayors say several important projects have barely received a passing mention.

The Woodend bypass was not allocated a specific timeframe nor any funding.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said the project had been on the drawing board for decades.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Locals stopped traffic on State Highway 1 last year to protest inaction on a bypass for Woodend.

“I’m disappointed it only made an inclusion in this plan as an ‘on the horizon’ project.”

Woodend was split in half by State Highway 1, and traffic volumes had increased 20 per cent over the past two years, he said.

About 20,000 cars now drove through the town each day, leaving locals with serious safety concerns.

“While interim safety improvements will help, it’s not going to solve the problem.”

Gordon said the council would make a submission on the plan.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon at a 2020 rally for a bypass that would take SH1 around Woodend.

“While Waimakariri District Council cannot dictate how and where the government spends money on transport infrastructure, I’m committed to making sure the minister of transport and Waka Kotahi understand the importance of this project to our community.”

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said the plan failed to make any mention of a second bridge for the Mid-Canterbury town, which locals had been requesting for more than 15 years.

“I’ve been assured it’s in there ... it’s just not listed.

“But Ashburton Council will be putting a submission in to make sure.”

David Walker/Stuff The SH1 bridge over the Ashburton River has long been a major congestion point.

Brown said he was told the draft plan only contained details of projects getting under way in the next three or four years.

“[But] we have it in our long-term plan, and Ashburton ratepayers will be paying 20 per cent of it, so there’s no reason it should be taken out.”

The current bridge over the Ashburton River was a major bottleneck.

“It’s really highlighted on long weekends with kilometres of traffic backed up on either side.”

supplied The Ashburton District Council is pushing for a second urban bridge by 2026.

Canterbury Regional Land Transport Committee chair Peter Scott, who is also an Environment Canterbury (ECan) councillor, said the past decade had shown that disasters like earthquakes “are not going to put a dent in the region’s long-term trends for growth”.

“Canterbury needs to keep the pressure on for the South Island to receive its fair portion of the National Land Transport Fund.”

The projected 10 per cent increase in transport spending would be bolstered by funding from central government, with about only 3 per cent coming from councils.

“That’s a silver lining.”

Most of the funding would be for “business as usual” activities like maintaining local roads, with $1.4 billion earmarked in the first three years.

Scott said the priorities were reducing road deaths, managing the booming population, freight, and tourism demand, reducing transport-related emissions, and increasing the network’s resilience to extreme events.

Among the biggest projects prioritised for funding was Christchurch’s bus lane priority programme, with $24.5 million assigned.

ECan councillor Phil Clearwater said that included several proposed new bus lanes, including one for a potential express bus between the city and Rolleston, and nearly $10m for a bus lane on Lincoln and Halswell roads.

STUFF Environment Canterbury unveiled a new look for Christchurch's buses in September 2020.

Some $25m had been set aside for roading around Christchurch’s new stadium, $11m for replacing Silverstream's Skew Bridge, and more than $9m to extend Halswell Junction Rd.

Almost $238.5m had also been slated for safety improvements to state highways.

Submissions can be made on ECan's website until March 5.