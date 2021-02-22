Christchurch quake hero 10 years on: 'All I can remember is one hell of a noise'

Former Press staffer George Piper spent hours searching the collapsed building to rescue colleagues after the quake.

George Piper spent hours searching the collapsed Press building to rescue colleagues after Christchurch was hit by a massive earthquake, but says he only did “what anyone would do”. LEE KENNY reports.

“All I can remember is one hell of a noise,” George Piper says of the moment the February 2011 earthquake struck.

In the hours that followed, he searched the damaged building for survivors, helped free trapped colleagues and undoubtedly saved lives.

Piper had joined The Press newspaper as a maintenance coordinator in 1984. February 22, 2011, was “just a normal day”, he says.

Staff were planning a move to the newly-built Press House, next door on Gloucester St, and Piper was finalising the logistics of shifting boxes and furniture to the new site.

He remembers crouching in his small workshop as the building shook around him.

Don Scott/Stuff An aerial image shows the extent of the damage at The Press Building following the February 2011 quake.

“The noise, I've never heard anything like it.”

When the shaking subsided, he left the building through the roller-door and stepped out into Press Ln.

He looked up and saw the parapets along the edge of the roof had collapsed, but remarkably nobody was hit by them.

“Anyone walking there would have been killed.”

Completed in 1909 on the corner of Worcester St, The Press building was one of the earliest ferro-concrete buildings in Christchurch.

When the quake struck, the four-storey building suffered severe structural damage.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Piper reflects on his time working in The Press Building.

As the company’s head warden, it was Piper’s job to go through each floor and assess the situation.

He was also a volunteer with the Little River Fire Brigade and his experience in dealing with emergency situations proved invaluable.

The concrete roof was twisted and had collapsed the stairwells were full of fallen debris.

“Anyone in those stairwells would have been crushed,” he says.

Once on the roof, Piper could hear the voices of people trapped in the cafeteria.

He managed to free them before discovering another man whose ankle was jammed.

Don Scott/Stuff The Press building was gutted before it was demolished in the winter on 2011.

On closer inspection, Piper saw exposed wires, so the power had to be disconnected before firefighters were able to safely release the injured man.

With the building evacuated, Piper carried out a full sweep to ensure no-one remained inside.

“The wardens on each floor had done a damn good job, so we didn’t find anyone.”

With his knowledge of the building, he was able to help rescue crews locate people based on where they sat.

The searchers found Sarah Powers trapped close to the lift.

“She was pregnant at the time, so she was in a very distressed state when they did get through to her,” Piper says.

“She was trapped lying on her side, in a chair.”

DANIEL TOBIN/STUFF Video taken moments after a large earthquake shattered central Christchurch on February 22, 2011. Warning: Graphic content

With the roof collapsed, Powers was in a small area that was supported by steel beams.

“Everything was compressed down to 700mm, the depth of the beams going across. It was only the beams that stopped it going right down.”

Powers was freed and others were taken through an air conditioning duct to safety.

Tragically, one person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in the building.

Adrienne Lindsay – known as Ady – worked as an accounts clerk. The 54-year-old died when the roof collapsed as she sheltered under her desk on the top floor.

David Hallett/Stuff The Press building in Cathedral Square - before it was destoyed in the February 2011 earthquake.

Piper remembered her as a kind person who was friendly to everyone.

“She was an incredible person. Whenever she came in, she would say G'day.

“She was always bubbly. She was a very popular person.”

Further debris fell when a second shake occurred about 2pm, slowing the search for anyone else still trapped in the building.

Piper is often asked if he was scared as he scoured the damaged building, but says “the adrenaline takes over”.

“When you hear voices, you are there. I think its human nature, everyone would do the same thing.”

He stayed on site until midnight, helping police in further searches, then walked in the rain to Addington to meet his son.

He says he found it quite hard in the days that followed, but received support from the fire service and Federated Farmers, of which he's a member.

Richard Cosgrove/Stuff The heritage listed building stood in Cathedral Square for more than 100 years.

He also confided in a close friend a few days later.

The pair split firewood and talked through the things they had seen in the city that day.

“We did that until smoko and my wife brought us out a cup of tea. We carried on talking for two or three hours.

“That put everything in perspective for me. It certainly got me through it.”

In 2012, he was one of 140 people to receive a bravery award, but he modestly says others were more deserving of the accolade.

“I did what anyone would do,” he says.

Now aged 68, the dad-of-two continues to work as a building services consultant.

A decade on from the earthquake, he says he has sympathy for people with unresolved earthquake insurance claims.

“The worst part is how it's carried on for so long. A lot of people haven't got their homes yet.

“They are still living it after 10 years.”