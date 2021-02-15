Covid-19: Electric Avenue will be rescheduled if NZ still in alert level 2

Electric Avenue is a regular occurrence on the Christchurch calendar. (File photo)

Christchurch's Electric Avenue musical festival will be postponed for a month if Covid-19 restrictions stop it from going ahead in 12 days time.

New Zealand's sudden move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Sunday, following confirmation of community cases in Auckland, means social gatherings are limited to just 100 people.

Some 25,000 people – a record crowd – were expected to attend Electric Avenue on Saturday, February 27.

Festival director Callam Mitchell said in a statement on Monday that he was following Government announcements very closely.

“We’re taking it day by day at the moment, but the safety of attendees, staff and artists is our number one priority,” he said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Festival director Callam Mitchell says Electric Avenue will happen on March 27 if it cannot go ahead on February 27.

“If Electric Avenue is unable to proceed on February 27, the festival will be postponed to March 27.

“Like the rest of the country our fingers are crossed that the next couple of days bring us all positive news.”

The Government is reviewing the alert level settings every 24 hours. Presently, alert level 2 for the whole country (except Auckland) is only confirmed until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Relying heavily on local talent, Electric Avenue's lineup has more than 35 artists scheduled to perform across multiple stages over 12 hours in Hagley Park on February 27. Performers include Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop, Shapeshifter, L.A.B. and Scribe.

Late last month, Australian artists Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley and Bootleg Rascal were dropped from the lineup in light of renewed Covid travel restrictions.

International drum and bass musician Netsky, who was already in New Zealand for the (Glasshouse)​ tour, Kiwi electronic duo SACHI, and indie band Mild Orange were added to the lineup in their place.

The expected crowd of 25,000 is a jump from previous years, Mitchell said earlier this year.

“I believe it is the biggest music festival in the country this summer as Rhythm & Vines and Bay of Dreams both had around 20,000,” he said in January.