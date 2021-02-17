Overseas runners to complete their own Run to Remember events

Amelia Ashton-Jones plans to run along the River Thames in London at the same time as the Run to Remember in Christchurch this weekend.

Two overseas runners with links to Christchurch are running their own Run to Remember on the other side of the world.

Amelia-Ashton Jones visited Christchurch on her travels in 2001 and fell in love with the city and its people. She has many Kiwi friends, some in England, and will run with them along the River Thames to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the February 2011 earthquake.

In recent years, the Run to Remember has also grown to commemorate the lives lost in the March 15 terror attack. The purpose of the event plus the benefits of running were enough to convince Ashton-Jones to start her own version of the run in the United Kingdom.

The 45-year-old Olympic programme manager is calling on other Londoners to join her on Sunday (NZ time) when she runs from near her home near Wimbledon in southwest London, along the Thames towards Paddington train station, and back again.

A keen runner, Ashton-Jones has run every day since October last year. She used running as a vice to help her get through some tough times, including the United Kingdom being in Covid-19 lockdown on and off for almost a full year.

She ran anywhere from 5 to 20 kilometres at a time, she said.

Supplied Ashton-Jones will be running her own Run to Remember with a group of her Kiwi friends who live in England.

“I’m not fast, I’m not flash, but I’ve got to get my running fix.”

She plans to run with three others at the same time as the race in Christchurch – 9am Sunday NZT –which is 8pm Saturday in London GMT. The group will wear head torches as they head out to navigate London’s streets and think of Christchurch.

“It’s nice to connect to people, exercise, and I encourage anyone whose keen to come and do it with us,” she said.

“For me, running is a privilege to do and talk about.”

Supplied Maja Toncic will be doing her own version of the Run to Remember in Boston, Massachusetts on the same day as the Christchurch event.

American Maja Tonic, 38, will also be running to remember in Boston. She had visited Christchurch four times between 2005 and 2017 for work and holidays, and said she was happy to get involved in an event that she knew was significant to the city.

“I love to run, I go about three times a week, and I’ve even been running in Christchurch. It’s a great city to run in,” she said.

“I like to take part in things that are significant to the people I know.”

CHRIS SKELTON & ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Hundreds of people turned out for the 2020 iteration of the Run to Remember.

Participants in the 2021 Run to Remember on Sunday, February 21, will again be able to run or walk the full 10km route or take part in the 2.5km course in Hansen Park.

More than 1700 entrants took part in March 2020.

Athletics Canterbury has jumped on board with organisers Sport Canterbury, helping introduce a new wave system for the start line of the event.

Entries are still open. Visit www.sportcanterbury.org.nz for more information.