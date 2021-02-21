Central Christchurch area cordoned after serious incident

A part of central Christchurch has been cordoned off.

Police are asking the public to avoid a section of Armagh St in central Christchurch after a serious incident on Sunday evening.

A police spokesperson said they had responded to a call at about 7.35 pm.

A cordon has been put in place at the corner of Armagh and Barbadoes streets following the incident.

Neighbours on the block said traffic cones had been placed on Armagh St just east of Barbadoes St, and several officers were guarding the cordon.

The incident is believed to have involved a serious assault, but no more information was available on Sunday evening.