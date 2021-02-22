Artist's sand tribute to earthquake victims and his recovering city

Jeremy Lillico’s completed sand art lasted just minutes on New Brighton beach.

Artist Jeremy Lillico’s earthquake anniversary tribute on New Brighton beach lasted only until the ocean washed it away.

The sand art remained just long enough for a burst of applause and photographs from a small, appreciative gathering.

Lillico’s design incorporated the date of the earthquake which took 185 lives in Christchurch 10 years ago on February 22, 2011.

Above the date were the rose window design from Christ Church Cathedral, and the “Sure to Rise” slogan from the city’s old Edmonds baking powder factory and cookbook.

Lillico said the waves were too small for his usual morning surf, and instead he felt inspired by the emotions of the day to create the sand art.

“I thought, ‘I am going to get on and do something – I really just did it on the fly.’

Supplied/Stuff Lillico said he created the artwork “on the fly” after poor waves scuttled his plans for a surf.

“There were some really nice comments, and applause from up on the pier.”

The New Brighton resident and designer regularly creates sand art on the beach, and he has also completed street artworks around the city.

Lillico said had been in Christchurch, at his home, on the day of the 2011 earthquake and recalled looking out and seeing everything moving.

CHRIS SKELTON A national memorial service was held at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch on Monday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the February 22 earthquake.

His quake anniversary sand art took about two and a half hours to create, working with the homemade sand rakes he uses.

Plans to add the Sure to Rise sun rays above the design were scuttled by the incoming tide.

“The water started lapping at the edge of it. The moment I finished the banner, the waves arrived”.