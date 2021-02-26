Businessman wants 'Superman' monorail ride to go with Christchurch's new stadium

A Christchurch businessman wants to introduce Rotorua's Shweeb racer, pictured, in the Garden City.

A Christchurch businessman says people will be able to feel like Superman on monorail tracks he hopes to build around Christchurch's new multi-million dollar stadium.

Nick Williams presented his idea to Christchurch city councillors this week and said he hoped to speak with the stadium’s engineers to get a business plan drawn up.

Councillors agreed to pass his proposal on to council staff.

“We don’t have anything of this sort [in the city], what we do have is sort of low-key, not high energy,” Williams said.

“I feel this could be a great attraction for the city.”

He already has a licensing agreement for two different type of monorails.

The first is the Shweeb racer, currently operating in Rotorua's Velocity Valley – essentially cycle-pods that combine pedal and electric power.

The Rotorua Shweeb racer was opened in 2007.

“I actually think the same concept here in the heart of Christchurch could do better because where it is in Rotorua is located on the outskirts,” Williams said.

Velocity Valley/Supplied The Shweeb racer combines electric and pedal power.

He also said he has rights to the Skychaser, another type of monorail built by Skyride Technology, which is based in the United States.

“You’re suspended in a harness and lie horizontally and have an electronic throttle, so essentially you ride like Superman at over 50kmh an hour,” he told councillors.

Williams wanted the monorail tracks to be incorporated into the design of Christchurch's new central city stadium.

He thought the track could be suspended out from the stadium's main frame.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch's new stadium will go across three city blocks bordered by Madras, Hereford, Barbadoes and Tuam streets.

Williams said it was hard to say what the cost would be at the moment, but he thought it would likely be under a million dollars and more likely in the “hundreds of thousands”.

He said it would be safe, fun, fast, quiet, cheaper than bungy jumping and a major drawcard for Christchurch.

It seemed to go down well with the city's leaders.

Councillor James Daniels joked to Williams after his presentation: “Congratulations, where have you been all of our lives? [It is] a great idea.”

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner said he wanted staff to look at incorporating it into the stadium as well as other places in the city, if not the stadium.

“Certainly your description of riding like Superman is certainly very different to anything you could do on the tram or punting,” Turner said.