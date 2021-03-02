$3 million fix for Akaroa's drinking water problems

Akaroa residents and businesses have had to boil their drinking water since February 12.

A temporary fix to Akaroa’s water woes could be in place for up to five years while the city council builds a permanent $3 million solution.

Residents in the Banks Peninsula towns of Akaroa and Takamatua have had to boil their drinking water since February 12 after two dead possums and two dead birds were found inside the towns’ reservoir.

An overflow pipe, where the animals gained access, has since been secured and the water has tested negative for protozoa contaminants, but the reservoir is still at risk of contamination and is likely to be replaced because it does not meet new standards.

The Christchurch City Council is installing fourteen 30,000-litre plastic tanks and 200 metres of new piping at a cost of between $350,000 and $450,000 to bypass the reservoir and put an end to the boil water notice.

Once these have been installed, more temporary water storage, at a cost of $200,000 to $230,000 would be added – either via more tanks or plastic bladders – to ensure there is enough water to go around.

Council three waters and waste head Helen Beaumont said the temporary measures would remain in place until a new reservoir was built, which could be two to five years away.

The timing depended on funding being made available in the council’s 10-year budget, the long term plan.

Beaumont said it was almost certain replacing the reservoir would be cheaper than upgrading it, especially in light of stricter Government standards.

Supplied Holes in the structure around the Akaroa water reservoir.

A new reservoir would cost between $1.3 million and $1.5m, but Beaumont said she would prefer to build two, which would provide much-needed resilience in the network.

She estimated it would cost between $2m and $3m for a new pair of reservoirs.

Beaumont was not sure when the bypass would be functional, but said last week it would be a few weeks.

Banks Peninsula Community Board member and Akaroa business owner Jamie Stewart said council staff apologised to residents at a community hui last week, attended by about 100 people.

He said Akaroa residents and business owners were just getting on with the “new normal” for now. Businesses were open and cafes operating, but they just needed visitors, he said.

Akaroa’s water safety plan, which lays out guidelines the council must abide by, was approved in November by the drinking water assessor on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

At the time, the council said residents of Akaroa and Takamatua could be “extra confident their drinking-water supply network was safe and secure”.

When asked how the water safety plan was approved when the reservoir was in such a bad state, Beaumont said the plan did not “approve” reservoirs, instead it assessed whether the measures in place to manage the risk were adequate.

The plan identified the water supply was at an “unacceptable risk”, but it was happy with the way the council was managing that risk, Beaumont said.

Council staff found the dead animals in February when they were at the reservoir to do a more detailed inspection to determine where it would fit on the council’s priority list for an upgrade.

Staff then found several small openings between the iron cladding and concrete reservoir big enough for small animals to access.

Cr Phil Mauger has criticised the council for not keeping up with basic maintenance. He believed Akaroa residents would not be in this situation if it had.

Beaumont admitted last week several issues could have been resolved through better maintenance.

In December, the city council also voted to spend between $54m and $63m to deal with Akaroa’s other vexed infrastructure issue; its wastewater.

This plan will see the wastewater treated, stored in two new storage ponds, and used to irrigate 40 hectares of native trees which will be planted in Robinsons Bay and Takamatua. This plan was agreed after Environment Canterbury refused ongoing consent for wastewater to be discharged into the Akaroa harbour, a practice offensive to Ngāi Tahu.