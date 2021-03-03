Hexagonal Square kiosk comes down after decades of service in central Christchurch

The machines move in to pull apart the old kiosk in Christchurch's Cathedral Square.

Demolition has begun on Christchurch’s old police and bus kiosk in Cathedral square.

The 1970s kiosk is coming down to make way for the Citizens’ War Memorial, which will be shifted to make way for Christ Church Cathedral’s repairs and new visitor centre.

The city council owns the distinctive hexagonal kiosk and voted last year to demolish it. The building has been vacant for four years and contains asbestos.

Fencing has been erected around the building and workers have begun dismantling it.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The kiosk pictured last year, with the war memorial behind it.

As part of the project, the tilia tree next to the kiosk will be shifted next to the Godley statue nearby.

While the Anglican Church will pay to shift the war memorial, the council will meet the $30,000 cost of demolishing the kiosk and disposing of and recycling the rubble.

The building was built for the Christchurch Transport Board in 1978, when the Square was the city’s central bus hub.

In 1989, it was turned over to police, who relinquished their lease when the new justice and emergency services precinct opened in 2017.

Council head of urban regeneration, design and heritage Carolyn Ingles described the building as a well-known city landmark with architecture in keeping with the era.

“The kiosk can be described as a hexagonal modernist building in the Brutalist style, which was a common style for Christchurch at the time,” she said.