Person seriously injured after three-car crash on main Christchurch avenue

Two people with injuries, one serious/moderate and one minor, have been taken to Christchurch hospital after a crash on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Leeds St. (File photo).

A person is seriously injured and another has minor injuries after a three-car crash on one of Christchurch’s main avenues.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Leeds St at about 8.15am on Tuesday. Two ambulances, two fire appliances and police responded.

One person was taken to Christchurch hospital with serious to moderate injuries and another was transported with minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.

The intersection was blocked across two lanes whilst debris was cleared but one lane remained open, a police spokeswoman said.

No one was trapped as a result of the crash, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.