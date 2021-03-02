Four injured after school buses collide in Christchurch

Two school buses collided at the intersection of Harewood Rd and Breens Rd in Christchurch.

Forty children have been assessed for injuries after two school buses collided at a Christchurch intersection that is being reviewed by the city council.

The crash happened at the intersection Harewood Rd, near Breens Rd, about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Children were on board when one bus crashed into the back of the other, police said.

Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.

All four injured people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, but the spokesman would not say if they were children or adults.

The injuries included cuts, scrapes and bruises, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash happened as the students were returning to Clearview School in Rolleston from technology class.

School principal Rob Rush said all children were now safe in the care of their parents and caregivers.

“We have felt incredibly well-supported by the team of first responders, and we really appreciate the patience, support and understanding from our parent community too.

“Mana Ake will be on-site [Wednesday] morning to offer any further wellbeing support if required,” Rush said in a statement.

The Christchurch City Council is currently reviewing the intersection of Harewood, Breens and Gardiners roads, and public submissions are open.

Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown said the intersection was “tough” to use and the overwhelming feedback from local residents was that they wanted traffic lights and a cycleway there.

“The locals have been asking for [traffic] lights here for decades. This isn't anything new.”

Tuesday morning's crash was a reminder for people to have their say on the intersection before submissions to the council closed on Monday, Keown said.