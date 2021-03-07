Council fast-tracks work to rid Christchurch of lead-jointed pipes

Christchurch residents are being advised to flush a cup full of water from their tap each morning before drinking the water.

Work to rid Christchurch of its lead-jointed pipes is being fast-tracked as traces of the toxic metal continue to be found in the city’s drinking water.

However, the region’s medical officer of health says there are no health concerns associated with the levels of lead being uncovered in pockets of the city.

Christchurch City Council started testing for lead in water in 2019.

Of more than 573 samples since September that year, 11 have exceeded the Ministry of Health’s limits including three in the last few weeks – two in Sydenham and one in St Albans.

Elevated levels of lead have been found in water where there are old lead-jointed cast iron pipes and dead ends where water can sit for long periods.

The council is fast-tracking the replacement of lead-jointed pipes and prioritising dead-end pipes where lead levels were expected to be higher.

In the meantime, residents are urged to flush a cup's worth of water from their taps each morning or after they have been away from their property to remove any overnight accumulation of metals in pipes.

Council three waters boss Helen Beaumont said 47.3 kilometres of cast iron pipes installed before 1940 are thought to contain lead joints, but just 3.6km of those are dead-end mains.

“We want to minimise any exposure to lead.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch City Council three waters and waste head Helen Beaumont says the council is working to rid the city of lead-jointed dead-end pipes.

Beaumont could not say how much the council was spending on replacing lead-jointed dead-end pipes, as the money is from the overall water mains renewal budget.

About 2.36km of lead-jointed pipes on dead-end mains have already been or were scheduled to be replaced, she said.

The work was not prompted by the lead contamination crisis affecting three Otago towns, Beaumont said, and was under way before that issue came to light.

Residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village in east Otago are still unable to use tap water for drinking, cooking or preparing food after they were told in early February that lead was discovered in the water supply at 40 times the safe level for drinking.

All three tests in Christchurch that exceeded lead limits came from the first samples of the day, Beaumont said. All subsequent tests in the same locations were below the maximum acceptable value (MAV).

The first of 24 samples taken over 24 hours at Bradford Ave in Sydenham on February 22 recorded 0.03 parts per million, while the MAV for lead is 0.01 parts per million. Fifteen homes are connected to that water main.

The other 23 results from the site were below the MAV, and the average concentration across all 24 samples was well below half the acceptable level.

The MAV health limit is based on the maximum amount of lead considered safe for a bottle-fed baby to consume each day.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Out of more than 573 water samples, 11 have exceeded the Ministry of Health’s limits including three in the last few weeks.

During testing in Hutcheson St, Sydenham, on February 24, an elevated lead level (0.021 parts per million) was found in the first sample of seven, but again the average across all seven samples was well below half the acceptable level.

The third result over the limit was taken from Webb St in St Albans, where the first test of the day recorded 0.011 parts per million.

When high levels of lead are detected the council flushes pipes, takes more samples, notifies affected properties to flush water from their taps each morning and notifies the drinking water assessor.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton​ said she did not have any health concerns when increased levels of lead in the water were temporary, as it had been in these cases.

Prior to 1940 lead was used to seal joints between pipes, meaning only a thin sliver is potentially in contact with water supplies.

The problem was uncovered in 2019 during the development of a strict new water safety plan required by the Government.

Lead poisoning can cause anaemia, slow growth, affect the development of babies in the womb and cause kidney and cardiovascular problems.

To get lead poisoning someone would have to be drinking it at levels above that MAV all of the time. The health limits are based on a lifetime exposure to dissolved lead in the water supply.