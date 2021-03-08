Top Christchurch City Council bosses lose their jobs in leadership overhaul

Most of the top bosses at Christchurch City Council have left under a restructure of the senior management team.

Three senior Christchurch City Council executives have lost their jobs in a major overhaul of top positions at the authority.

Only one senior executive who worked under former chief executive Karleen Edwards remains on the payroll.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale, who started in the role in October 2019, announced in November and confirmed in December she was halving the number of general managers from six to three.

Alden Williams/Stuff City council chief executive Dawn Baxendale announced her new team to staff on Friday.

The move was part of a restructure of the executive team, which axed 13 positions and created eight. Baxendale estimated the move would save between $600,000 and $700,000 a year.

It is understood strategy and transformation general manager Brendan Anstiss​ left the organisation on Friday, along with corporate services and consenting and compliance general manager Leonie Rae​.

City services general manager David Adamson had already left, it is understood. Two of the former general manager roles were vacant at the time of the restructure.

CCC Christchurch City Council citizens and community general manager Mary Richardson was not part of the restructure and retains her role.

Richardson is the only surviving member of the executive team who was on the payroll when Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier found that allegations members of that team were keeping negative information about the council from the public and elected members were not taken seriously by Edwards.

His report, released in November 2019, alleged team members manipulated or removed information from reports, and told staff not to record information or to keep it in draft form.

Loren Dougan/Stuff Carterton District Council chief executive Jane Davis will become Christchurch's infrastructure, planning and regulatory services general manager.

Those behind the apparent deception have never been named after Boshier refused to reveal any specifics to Baxendale, who asked for their identities and what information they altered.

The damning report into openness and transparency criticised the council’s leadership and culture under Edwards.

Last year Stuff revealed six general managers were in the second highest pay bracket, under Baxendale, earning between $250,000 and $320,000, or collectively around $1.71 million.

Baxendale announced the new members of her team in an email sent to staff on Friday.

Carterton District Council chief executive Jane Davis will become the general manager of infrastructure, planning and regulatory services. She will start on June 8.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Environment Canterbury finance and corporate services manager Miles McConway is joining the city council.

Baxendale told staff Davis was a qualified planner and previously held roles at Greater Wellington Regional Council and Wellington City Council.

Miles McConway will leave his role as finance and corporate services director at Environment Canterbury (ECan) to become resources general manager at the council.

Baxendale said McConway was a senior business leader with more than 30 years’ experience in the local government sector. He will start on May 3.

Canterbury University student services and communications executive director Lynn McClelland will take up the new assistant chief executive position.

Supplied Lynn McClelland joins the council as the new assistant chief executive.

From April 12 McClelland will lead a directorate with functions including strategic policy and performance.

In 10 years at the university she developed strategies to better position the university to manage the impact of the earthquakes and Covid-19.

Baxendale told staff she was looking forward to staff working collaboratively within the new structure.