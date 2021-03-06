Pride week: Christchurch leaders speak about their rainbow identities

Two prominent Christchurch leaders who identify as LGBTQIA+ are full of pride as the city launches into a 10-day celebration of all things rainbow. (First published March 2021)

Two of Christchurch’s prominent leaders speak to HANNA McCALLUM about their experiences as members of the LGBTQIA+ community and explain why celebrating pride is still so important.

Christchurch deputy mayor Andrew Turner has “been gay as long as I’ve had sexuality”, but found coming out to his family difficult.

“Turning the clock back to the 1980s in Margaret Thatcher’s north of England, that was a very different environment than 2021 Christchurch,” he says.

“There is something about growing up as a gay man in the north of England and being a product of a reasonably conservative family ... that gives you a real sense of difference.”

There was a “sense of challenge, a challenge that I rose to”, and he was grateful his parents also rose to the challenge by giving him their support.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Andrew Turner is the deputy mayor of the Christchurch City Council and identifies as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

For Stefanie Rixecker, chief executive of Environment Canterbury, the process of coming out as a gay woman was something she described as “perpetual”.

“While I may have said it once, the next person I bump into will not know, and I will have to come out again.

“I live my life as I am, but I either encounter barriers, or support, depending on how people see me and that identity.”

Both Turner and Rixecker identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. They will speak about their experiences and why celebrating pride is just as important today at a panel discussion on Thursday as part of Christchurch Pride Week.

Turner was helped mark the opening of the 10-day Pride Week on Friday by cutting a pink ribbon with Pride committee chairperson Jill Stevens on Cashel St.

They were joined by some of Christchurch’s dazzling drag queens, while the street was paved with rainbows and the rainbow flag was waved as part of the #colourfulcashel art installation.

Environment Canterbury chief executive Stefanie Rixecker says it’s important to find people to connect to.

“That’s a really big thing for Christchurch – we’ve never really had anything like that before … we’ve really tried to bring Christchurch Pride to being a little more visible in the city,” Stevens says.

Vibrancy and having a voice is something Rixecker strongly values.

“If we’re silent people tend not to realise we’re here, or how important it is that we’re recognised as equals under human rights.”

Pride Week is a time of reflection as well as celebration for Rixecker, who navigated her sexuality while living in the United States during the height of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

“People were dying in the tens of thousands and the government didn’t even recognise it as a disease.

“It’s in that context that Pride Week is also a remembrance week, it’s a remembrance of all those people who couldn’t join us on this part of the journey.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A short tram ride on Friday started at the Bridge of Remembrance and traversed Cashel St where the #colourfulcashel art installation is on display.

It’s also why it's important to continue the progress that had been made, she says. She believes Aotearoa has come a long way, there is still more to be done.

“These things do shift, democracy and our rights can be quite fragile, that’s why it takes continued courage and continued being in the place and space.”

She encourages people to be brave, be themselves, and reach out to those who have walked the path of navigating their sexuality before.

Turner also emphasises the importance of being courageous and confident.

He has a “very active, very full and very vibrant social life”, as well as a very full public life, and he identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in both.

He considers his sexuality “a blessing, [rather] than any kind of handicap”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Turner will speak at a panel discussion about his experiences on Thursday as part of Christchurch Pride Week.

But he acknowledges that you don’t have to scratch the surface far to find elements of homophobia in Christchurch.

“I was fortunate to be surrounded by people that were good role models, people who were successful in life and work, as openly gay people,” Turner says.

“By raising awareness in pride week ... my hope is that we are playing a role in ultimately making life easier for people who identify as being part of the rainbow community, people that think they might identify as part of the rainbow community, the families of LGBTQIA+ people, and other people who are maybe wrestling with their attitudes [towards the rainbow community].

“If what we’re doing in the next 10 days changes even a small number of attitudes, just a little bit, we’ve been successful.”

Rixecker says she was prepared when she came out as a university student as part of a political movement, “but it wasn’t into a safe world, there were not necessarily protections”.

She once thought she would never become a parent, but has since had two sons.

Rixecker says Pride Week is about celebration and remembrance.

“I knew the world had changed, that I could be brave enough to do that, and I could bring a child into the world. That was really moving for me.”

When asked about the events at this year's Pride Week, Turner says he is particularly excited about Pride Bingo being at the Cashmere Club on Thursday. It will help fundraise for pride community events throughout the year.

Stevens says it is one of the biggest events and more than $4000 has been donated from the Christchurch community.

“If you’ve never been to gay bingo before, it’s definitely not one to be missed,” she says.

The closing dance party is also a regular highlight for Turner, held at Club 66 basement, which has not been used since lockdown but is a traditional venue for Pride events.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Turner walks over the pride crossing on Colombo St with Jill Stevens, chairperson of the Pride Committee, following a short tram ride to mark the start of Pride Week celebrations.

His good friend Jordan will be “back on the decks” after more than a year away from the Christchurch dance scene.

A diverse range of events will be held over the 10-day celebrations, reflecting the diversity in the community.

“Raising awareness and getting people to talk about these issues, that’s Pride doing exactly what we want Pride to do, which is being provocative.

“[It’s] creating an opportunity for the rainbow community and the wider community to come together, celebrating everything pride is about,” Turner says.

Rixecker echoes the importance of solidarity and finding those you can connect with.

“I got here because I was vocal and because I was out, and I was prepared to stand up. But I didn't start there, I started hesitant, I started wondering, and I started in discovery.

“It’s a marvellous journey, but you don’t have to do it alone.”