Art is once again being created at Bill Sutton's former home

Kiwi artist Bill Sutton's former Christchurch home is now open to the public, restored after a campaign to save it from demolition following the earthquakes.

A long-held dream to turn the former home of renowned Kiwi artist Bill Sutton into a place where artists can once again thrive has finally been realised.

Sutton’s old house in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond has been fully restored and was opened to the public for the first time on Sunday.

It is now the temporary home to New Zealand contemporary artist Francis Upritchard​, the first artist to take up residence in the house.

She is creating artwork that will feature in an exhibition at Christchurch Art Gallery later this year.

READ MORE:

* First new home in Christchurch's residential red zone could be for artists

* Museum celebrating famous artist Bill Sutton to open in 2019

* Famous artist Bill Sutton's Christchurch red zone house saved from demolition, will be restored and gifted to city

* Artist Bill Sutton's red-zoned home burgled

* From the Christchurch Art Gallery's Collection: William Sutton, Untitled (Taylors Mistake)



Sutton, known for his landscapes and portraits, painted nearly all his works at the Templar St home after living there from 1963 until his death in 2000. It was designed especially for him by friend Tom Taylor.

The house, studio and garden, is situated in the red zone and was slated for demolition following the Canterbury earthquakes before a campaign was launched to save it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bill Sutton’s former home in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond was opened to the public for the first time on Sunday.

It is understood Land Information New Zealand paid more than $250,000 to restore and repair the building before giving it to Christchurch City Council, which has leased it to the Sutton Heritage House and Garden Trust.

An artist-in-residence programme is being managed by Christchurch Art Gallery in conjunction with the University of Canterbury.

Gallery director Blair Jackson said the property had a warmth and energy to it.

“It’s like a little oasis.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sutton Heritage House and Garden Trust co-chair Neil Roberts, who used to own the house, is happy it has been saved from demolition.

After Sutton's death, former senior curator at the Robert McDougall Art Gallery Neil Roberts bought the house in 2002.

Roberts, now co-chair of the Sutton Heritage House and Garden Trust, intended to leave it to the city for an artists-in-residence scheme, but reluctantly sold it to the Crown after the property area was declared a red zone.

It was then the fight began to save it from demolition.

On Sunday Roberts said it was great to see the home preserved, especially when it could have easily become another garden plot like the area surrounding it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kiwi artist Bill Sutton was famous for his landscapes and portraits.

A steady stream of visitors came through the house during the open day, including one of Sutton’s former students from the Canterbury University school of fine arts.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she had fond memories of the home. She and fellow students used to turn up on Sutton’s doorstep, and he would always welcome them in and feed them.

“There was always music playing in the house. Always classical music.”

When not in use by visiting artists, the home will be available for visits by the public, community talks, seminars, workshops and art exhibitions.

Before being repaired the house was burgled several times, with large steel driveway gates, metal spouting and terracotta pots from Italy stolen. Increased security measures have since been put in place.