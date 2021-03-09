Moving NG building away from Christchurch stadium the 'preferred outcome'

The owners of the NG building on Madras St intend to take legal action to stop its acquisition by Land Information NZ.

The chairman of the company delivering Christchurch's new stadium hopes the last building standing in the project's way can be moved rather than demolished.

Land Information New Zealand (Linz) has served a notice of intention to acquire the land at 212-214 Madras St, where the NG building stands. Linz has not stated an outright intention to demolish the building, but the land needs to be urgently cleared to make way for the stadium.

The building is on the last piece of land remaining in the swathe bordered by Madras, Hereford, Barbadoes and Tuam streets that is designated for the 25,000-seat stadium.

However, the NG building’s owners, Roland Logan and Sharon Ng, intend to take legal action to stop the acquisition. On Tuesday, Logan declined to comment on the legal action.

Logan said he and Ng supported the stadium and had no issue selling to the Crown. Their primary concern was ensuring the building was saved, and they hoped to use the money from any sale to move it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Christchurch stadium site as shown from the northwestern corner looking south.

Murray Strong, the chairman of the stadium's project delivery company, said the stadium was planned to sit in the southwestern corner of the designated land, which was the nearest corner to the NG building site.

The site would maximise sunlight for growing the turf and would have the best possible ease of entry and exit, Strong said.

“We know we’re going to need all of that site to maximise the opportunities for the city and for users to make sure it’s the most fit-for-purpose arena we can build,” he said.

He said “in a perfect world”, the NG building land would be acquired by the time the stadium’s design contractor was announced in April.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff CMUA Project Delivery chairman Murray Strong says there might some “creative ways” to shift the NG building.

“As we get into the position of making a decision around the preferred contractor, they’re going to need to be able to have access to the site.”

Strong said there might some “incredible creative ways” to shift the building, and he wanted a final outcome that was good for Linz, the owners, and the stadium project.

“If there is a way that the building is able to be retained by the owners, and that can be negotiated into an agreement with Linz, I think that would be a good outcome,” he said.

He clarified that moving the building off the three city blocks designated for the stadium would be “a preferred outcome”.

Logan said he was surprised by Strong’s comment about not wanting the NG building on the stadium site.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Several buildings on land proposed for the Christchurch's new stadium were demolished in 2020 to make way for the multi-use arena. (Video first published February 2020)

Logan and Ng have suggested shifting the building to the northwestern corner of the stadium site, next to the Cardboard Cathedral.

The pair believed it was structurally possible to shift the NG building.

The 115-year-old NG building has a long-running history with the city's new stadium.

In a 2012 letter to Logan and Ng, Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority chief executive Roger Sutton said the stadium design brief team were asked to consider ways to incorporate the NG building.

“Initial considerations suggest it may be feasible,” Sutton's letter said, but he added that would be confirmed when the design was finalised.

By March 2013, when the Central City Development Unit advertised “notices of intention to take land” for 47 lots within the stadium’s footprint, the NG building was not included.

In 2016, a notice to take land had still not been sent to the NG building.

Linz said in a statement it could not comment on the acquisition or the feasibility of shifting the NG building because the property owners had indicated an intention to take legal action.